Personalized Nutrition Market projected to reach USD 34.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.77% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - a comprehensive study by MarketDigits

Richmond, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Personalized Nutrition Market ” , by Product Type (Active Measurement, Standard Measurement, Others), Age Group (Paediatric, Adults, Geriatric, Others), Application (Standard Supplements, Disease-based, Others), End User (Direct-to-Consumer, Wellness and Fitness Centers, Hospital and Clinics, Institutions, Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global Personalized Nutrition Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 10.69 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 34.5 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 15.77% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Product Type, Age Group, Application, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Abbott Archer Daniels Midland Company Sample of Companies Covered DNAFIT GX Sciences LLC Herbalife International of America

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The global personalized nutrition market plays a vital role in the overall ecosystem by tailoring dietary recommendations to individual needs based on factors such as genetic makeup, lifestyle, and health goals. This market leverages advancements in technology, including genetic testing and data analytics, to provide personalized insights into nutrition and wellness. As consumers increasingly prioritize health and wellness, personalized nutrition allows for a more targeted and effective approach to diet management. This trend has not only reshaped the food and beverage industry but has also paved the way for innovative product development and services, creating new opportunities for companies to address the unique preferences and nutritional requirements of individuals.

The personalized nutrition market benefits the industry by fostering a shift from a one-size-fits-all approach to a more individualized and preventive healthcare model. By empowering consumers with personalized dietary recommendations, the market contributes to improved health outcomes, disease prevention, and overall well-being. This paradigm shift aligns with the broader healthcare trend of moving towards precision medicine, where treatments and interventions are tailored to the specific characteristics of each patient. The personalized nutrition market's ability to integrate cutting-edge technologies and scientific advancements not only enhances consumer engagement but also establishes a foundation for a more sustainable and efficient food and healthcare ecosystem.

Major vendors in the global Personalized Nutrition Market:

Abbott

Archer Daniels Midland Company

DNAFIT

GX Sciences, LLC

Herbalife International of America, Inc.

Metagenics, Inc.

Nutralliance

Superior Supplement Manufacturing

Viome Life Sciences, Inc.

Increasing Health Awareness and Demand for Customized Solutions

The increasing awareness of the importance of a healthy lifestyle, coupled with a growing preference for preventive healthcare, is driving the demand for personalized nutrition solutions globally. Consumers are becoming more proactive in managing their health, seeking ways to address specific health goals and concerns through tailored nutritional interventions. Personalized nutrition responds to this demand by offering customized dietary plans that consider individual preferences, dietary restrictions, and health objectives. The rise of chronic diseases and lifestyle-related health issues has prompted individuals to take a more active role in managing their well-being. As a result, there is a surge in the adoption of personalized nutrition services and products. This trend is particularly pronounced in developed regions where disposable incomes are higher, and individuals have greater access to healthcare information. Moreover, the availability of user-friendly digital platforms and mobile apps facilitates easy access to personalized nutrition plans, contributing to the market's growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Increasing awareness of individual health and wellness.

Advances in technology enable personalized nutrition solutions

Growing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases

Rising demand for personalized dietary plans and supplements

Opportunities:

Integration of artificial intelligence in personalized nutrition

Expansion of online platforms for personalized nutrition services

Collaboration between healthcare professionals and nutritionists

Customization of food products based on genetic and metabolic profiles

Customizing food products based on genetic and metabolic profiles means modifying diets to suit each person's unique genetic and metabolic characteristics. This approach acknowledges that individuals may react differently to various nutrients based on their genetic code and how their bodies process these substances. Genetic testing can uncover specific variations related to metabolism, nutrient absorption, and susceptibility to certain health conditions. Metabolism varies from person to person, influencing how the body efficiently processes and uses nutrients. Factors such as energy expenditure, nutrient utilization, and insulin sensitivity contribute to this metabolic diversity. Health professionals analyze genetic and metabolic data to develop personalized nutrition plans. These plans consider an individual's genetic predispositions and metabolic tendencies, providing recommendations for an optimal balance of macronutrients, micronutrients, and dietary patterns. Customized food products may include specific suggestions for the types and proportions of carbohydrates, fats, proteins, vitamins, and minerals based on an individual's genetic and metabolic profile. This could involve selecting certain foods or avoiding others to enhance health outcomes. Modifying diets to genetic and metabolic profiles can be beneficial in preventive healthcare and managing chronic diseases. It may help identify dietary patterns that reduce the risk of developing certain conditions or improve outcomes for individuals with specific health concerns. Aligned with the broader field of precision nutrition, the concept aims to offer targeted and individualized dietary advice rather than a one-size-fits-all approach. However, it's crucial to consider ethical, privacy, and regulatory aspects when implementing such approaches. Ongoing research is essential to fully grasp the complexities of gene-nutrient interactions and refine personalized nutrition strategies.

North America dominates the market for Personalized Nutrition.

North America is currently the dominating region in the global personalized nutrition market. The United States, in particular, is a key player in this market. The region's dominance can be attributed to factors such as a high level of health consciousness, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and significant investments in personalized nutrition technologies. In the United States, the prevalence of chronic diseases and the emphasis on preventive healthcare have driven the adoption of personalized nutrition solutions. Additionally, the presence of major players in the market, along with extensive research and development activities, contributes to North America's leadership in the personalized nutrition sector.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a region with high growth potential in the personalized nutrition market, with China standing out as a key player. The increasing disposable income, changing dietary preferences, and rising awareness of health and wellness are driving the demand for personalized nutrition solutions in the region. China's large population and the growing middle class make it a lucrative market for personalized nutrition. The government's focus on promoting a healthy lifestyle and advancements in healthcare infrastructure further support the market's growth. The combination of a vast consumer base and a proactive approach towards health and wellness positions China as an upcoming powerhouse in the global personalized nutrition market.

The Standard Supplements Segments is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

Within the global Personalized Nutrition Market, the Application segment encompasses several categories, including Standard Supplements, Disease-based options, and others. Standard supplements refer to dietary or nutritional supplements available in various forms such as capsules, liquids, powders, or tablets. Their purpose is to help maintain the balance of essential nutrients in the diet, ensuring the body receives its daily requirements. These supplements play a crucial role in supporting various aspects of health, including vitamins, protein, hydration, and energy. As individuals become increasingly conscious of their health, especially with aging populations facing challenges like diabetes, arthritis, and heart disease, there is a growing awareness of the impact of dietary lifestyles. Consequently, people are shifting towards personalized dietary plans, and even fitness coaches are recommending supplements to help achieve and maintain balanced nutrition. This shift in consumer behavior is a key driver for the rising demand for supplements in the foreseeable future.

