Global Kopi Luwak Coffee Market Size To Exceed USD 11.05 Billion By 2032 | CAGR Of 4.43%

New York, United States, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Kopi Luwak Coffee Market Size is to Grow from USD 7.16 Billion in 2022 to USD 11.05 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.43% during the projected period.





Kopi luwak coffee originates from the beans found inside the berries consumed and digested by wild civet cats. The synthetic properties change as they digest it, giving kopi luwak a distinct flavour when compared to other coffees. The Dutch were the first to discover it in the eighteenth century. Kopi luwak, also known as civet coffee, is one of the world's most expensive coffees. Also, rising awareness of the medical benefits and the use of wild civet bodily waste in manufacturing propel market growth. Furthermore, social media sightseeing websites are thought to be a major driver of the kopi luwak coffee market. Coffee's global popularity has been influenced by changing socioeconomic conditions. Millennials have recently expressed a strong interest in speciality coffees. Because of changing coffee habits, youth now account for a sizable portion of the world's coffee consumers and are gravitating toward specially prepared coffee. As a result, the Kopi Luwak Coffee market will expand rapidly during the forecast period. However, Other high-quality speciality coffee varieties compete with kopi luwak. With the growing popularity of artisanal and speciality coffees, kopi luwak is struggling to stand out among the numerous options available to consumers. This restricts its accessibility and affordability to a broader consumer base. Authenticity problems have plagued the market. Because kopi luwak has a high market value, there have been instances of fraudulent practices in which lower-quality or fake kopi luwak has been sold, causing damage to its reputation and market credibility.

COVID 19 Impact

The pandemic COVID-19 is expected to have a significant impact on the global coffee market, including production, consumption, and international trade. Reduced household incomes are slowing the demand for coffee in terms of volume. Furthermore, price-conscious consumers may substitute lower-priced brands and blends for higher-priced coffee-kopi luwak.

The cooked beans segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period

Based on the type, the global kopi luwak coffee is segmented into raw coffee beans, and cooked beans. Among these, the cooked beans segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period. Light, heat, moisture, and oxygen have a strong influence on cooked coffee, resulting in a loss of flavour and aroma. Favourable preferences and increased demand for fresh coffee are on the rise. The increased production of coffee to meet rising consumer demand around the world is also fueling market growth.

The online segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global Kopi Luwak Coffee during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the global kopi luwak coffee is classified into offline, and online. Among these, the online segment is expected to hold the largest share of the kopi luwak coffee during the forecast period. The demand for convenient and improved customer service is driving growth in the online business sector worldwide. As the number of online consumers grows, coffee producers are collaborating with other online business sites and focusing on their web presence in order to capture a larger share of the kopi luwak market.

The cafes segment accounted for the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

On the basis of end-users, the global kopi luwak coffee is segmented into cafes, restaurants, hotels, and individuals. Among these, the cafe segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period. Coffee consumers are more interested in the origins of their coffee than ever before. They want to know more about the coffee's origin, terroir, and even how it was processed. As a result, customers in cafes may receive stale or unpleasant flavours in their cups.

Asia Pacific dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. Since the presence of Asian palm civet cats on the islands of Java and Sumatra, Indonesia ranks fourth after Brazil, Vietnam, and Colombia. Indonesian farmers want to expand their coffee estates while restoring old estates, increasing kopi luwak efficiency in collaboration with relevant associations and services. Similarly, India, a regional coffee powerhouse, has recently started producing wild kopi luwak coffee without harming or imprisoning the civet cats. Kopi luwak is produced naturally and of higher quality because civet cats can select the fruity coffee cherry.

North America is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The region has a large number of luxury goods buyers who are willing to pay a premium for luxury items. Furthermore, there are significant areas of strength for luxury products in North America, providing enormous growth opportunities for the kopi luwak coffee market.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global kopi luwak coffee are Coffee Bean Shop Ltd., Vinacafe, Wild Gayo Luwak, Domba Coffee Factory, Forennte, Tim Hortons, Gloria Jean’s Coffees, Mandailing Estate, Rumacoffee, Bantai Civet Coffee, Kopi Luwak Direct, Kaya Kopi, LLC, Sumatra Kopi Luwak, Luwak Star Gourmet Coffee, Ainmane Coffee, and others.

Recent Developments

In March 2023, Snoop Dogg, an American rapper and entrepreneur, launched the INDOxyz premium coffee brand. The product is distinctive in that it is sourced from the Gayo region of Sumatra and other areas in Indonesia known for producing the best Arabica and kopi luwak coffee.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global kopi luwak coffee market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Kopi Luwak Coffee Market, Type Analysis

Raw Coffee Beans

Cooked Beans

Kopi Luwak Coffee Market, Distribution Channel Analysis

Offline

Online

Kopi Luwak Coffee Market, End-User Analysis

Cafes

Restaurants

Hotels

Individuals

Kopi Luwak Coffee Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



