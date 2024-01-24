Teleradiology Services Market projected to reach USD 18.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - says MarketDigits in its latest study

Richmond, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Teleradiology Services Market ”, by Products And Services (Teleradiology Services, Software {PACS, RIS}), Imaging Technique (CT, MRI, Ultrasound, X-Ray, Mammography, Nuclear Imaging, Fluoroscopy), End Users (Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Imaging Center And Laboratories, Long Term Care Centers, Nursing Homes, Assisted Living Facilities, Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global Teleradiology Services Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 7.7 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 18.9 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 13.7% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Products And Services, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Philips Healthcare (Netherlands) GE Healthcare (US) Sample of Companies Covered Medica Group Plc. (UK) Cerner Corporation (US)

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Teleradiology Services Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

Teleradiology services operate at the intersection of technology and healthcare, facilitating the remote interpretation of medical images by specialized radiologists. The Teleradiology Services Market has emerged as a dynamic and transformative segment within the broader healthcare industry. Teleradiology involves the electronic transmission of radiological images, such as X-rays, CT scans, and MRIs, from one location to another for interpretation and consultation. This innovative approach to diagnostic imaging has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, propelled by technological advancements, global healthcare needs, and the increasing demand for efficient and timely medical diagnoses. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing global burden of healthcare issues have intensified the demand for diagnostic imaging services. Teleradiology addresses the challenges posed by shortages of radiologists and healthcare facilities, ensuring timely and accurate diagnostic services. This becomes particularly crucial in regions where access to specialized medical expertise is limited. Further, the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of remote healthcare solutions, accelerating the adoption of teleradiology services. Social distancing measures and the strain on healthcare resources prompted a swift shift toward remote diagnostic solutions. Teleradiology emerged as a pivotal tool during the pandemic, facilitating the interpretation of diagnostic images while minimizing the risk of infection.

Major vendors in the global Teleradiology Services Market:

Philips Healthcare (Netherlands)

GE Healthcare (US)

Medica Group Plc. (UK)

Cerner Corporation (US)

Increasing global burden of diseases and demand for remote healthcare solutions

The escalating global burden of diseases, including chronic conditions and acute illnesses, is a compelling driver propelling the growth of the Global Teleradiology Services Market. The demand for timely and accurate diagnostic services has surged, driven by the rise in the prevalence of diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and neurological conditions. Teleradiology services provide a solution to the challenge of limited access to specialized medical expertise, enabling remote healthcare providers to obtain expert opinions and interpretations. This is especially crucial in regions where there is a shortage of radiologists or where immediate access to diagnostic expertise is essential for effective patient management. The COVID-19 pandemic further underscored the importance of remote healthcare solutions, leading to an accelerated adoption of teleradiology services to maintain diagnostic continuity while minimizing the risk of infection.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Technological advancements driving diagnostic precision

Geographic expansion and emerging markets

Opportunities:

Remote Patient Monitoring and Telemedicine Integration

Emergence of Advanced Visualization Tools and Virtual Reality (VR)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Collaborations for Enhanced Diagnostic Capabilities

The evolution of advanced visualization tools and virtual reality presents an exciting opportunity for the Global Teleradiology Services Market. As the demand for more immersive and interactive diagnostic experiences increases, incorporating VR technology into teleradiology services enhances the interpretation and communication of complex medical imaging data. Radiologists can navigate through three-dimensional reconstructions of medical images, gaining a deeper understanding of anatomical structures and anomalies. This not only improves diagnostic accuracy but also facilitates more effective communication with other healthcare professionals and patients. The adoption of advanced visualization tools and VR in teleradiology not only elevates the quality of patient care but also opens avenues for training and education within the medical community. This technological convergence positions teleradiology as a forefront player in the adoption of innovative solutions that enhance diagnostic capabilities and redefine the way medical professionals interact with imaging data.

The market for teleradiology services is dominated by North America.

In 2023, North America stands as a frontrunner in the Teleradiology Services Market, owing to its well-established healthcare infrastructure, high technology adoption rates, and a robust regulatory framework. The region benefits from a concentration of leading teleradiology service providers and a well-trained workforce of radiologists. The demand for efficient diagnostic services, particularly in remote or underserved areas, has driven the widespread adoption of teleradiology. Additionally, favorable reimbursement policies and a strong emphasis on healthcare digitization contribute to the market's growth in this region.

The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing rapid growth in the Teleradiology Services Market, driven by increasing healthcare investments, rising awareness of telehealth solutions, and efforts to address healthcare disparities. Countries like India and China are emerging as key markets, leveraging teleradiology to overcome geographical barriers and provide diagnostic services to remote areas. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases and the expansion of healthcare infrastructure contribute to the increasing adoption of teleradiology in the Asia-Pacific region.

The products and services segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

The teleradiology market is categorized based on products and services, including teleradiology services, software, and hardware. Among these, the teleradiology services segment has captured the largest market share. Notably, the software segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) throughout the forecast period. The surge in demand for healthcare software has prompted software companies to enhance interoperability, upgrade technical capabilities, and augment data transparency. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has further intensified the need for effective management of extensive volumes of patient data. Consequently, numerous hospitals are adopting teleradiology solutions to optimize the efficiency of healthcare providers and enhance patient outcomes. Furthermore, within the software category, there is a sub-classification into Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS).

