Medical Imaging Software Market Predicted to Reach USD 10.97 Billion by 2028 Driven by AI Advancements and Cardiology Applications

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Imaging Software Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Medical Imaging Software Market is poised for significant growth, with expectations to surge from USD 7.52 billion in 2023 to USD 10.97 billion by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.84% during the forecast period. The integration of cutting-edge technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing analytics in healthcare, offering more precise diagnostics and playing a critical role in the advancement of patient care.



According to a new analysis, the increasing demand for diagnostic imaging softwares across various healthcare applications is anticipated to fuel market growth. These applications extend to numerous specialties, including dental, orthopedics, cardiology, obstetrics, gynecology, mammography, urology, and neurology. Advancements in imaging technologies and the transformative impact of AI on the field are expected to further augment market trajectory.

Key Market Developments:

The emergence of high-resolution imaging software is a game changer in the management and treatment of debilitating diseases, such as cancer and arthritis, as it significantly enhances diagnostic capabilities.

In the cardiology sector, medical imaging software holds a major share due to the escalating prevalence of heart-related chronic diseases and the need for technological solutions to improve analytical speed and accuracy. Novel software releases and R&D investments by key market players are instrumental in propelling market progression.

The ongoing pandemic has led to the adoption of AI, machine learning, and deep learning in medical image processing, which in turn is likely to extend the market's expansion.

North American Market Emerges as Leading Region in Medical Imaging Software Adoption

In the international landscape, North America is anticipated to maintain the lion's share in the medical imaging software market, spurred by substantial investments in medical infrastructures across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Factors contributing to this dominance include favorable government initiatives, robust healthcare systems equipped with contemporary diagnostic equipment, and the strategic presence of major market players fostering regional growth.



The market for medical imaging software is characterized by intense competition and continual innovation by industry stalwarts such as General Healthcare Company (GE), Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, and Agfa Gevaert HealthCare. The landscape is rife with strategic collaborations, acquisitions, and cutting-edge product developments designed to solidify market presence and meet the escalating demands of healthcare IT.

Highlighted in this extensive analytical study are the most pertinent trends, share analysis, growth strategies, and forecasts that impact the Medical Imaging Software Market Size. Market growth remains closely aligned with dynamic advancements in technology and the evolving needs of healthcare professionals for more efficient and accurate imaging tools in patient diagnosis and treatment.

For detailed insights and a comprehensive understanding of the Medical Imaging Software Market projections, interested stakeholders are encouraged to explore the findings of this recent analysis, which underscores the industry's promising future and the factors propelling it forward.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

General Healthcare Company (GE)

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthcare

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Agfa Gevaert HealthCare

Novarad Corporation

Carestream Health Inc.

Esaote SpA.

MIM Software Inc.

Fujifilm Holding Company

Cerner Corporation

Change Healthcare

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ols4fg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachments