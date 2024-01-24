Application Security Market Poised for Significant Growth by 2030: Prominent Players, Revolutionary Integration of AI, and Regional Insights

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Application Security Market 2030 by Type, Component, Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Vertical - Partner & Customer Ecosystem Competive Index & Regional Footprints" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Application Security Market is anticipated to witness remarkable growth, with an estimated rise from USD 10.5 Billion in 2023 to a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5% during the forecast period extending to 2030. A comprehensive research publication has been added to our catalog, unveiling an in-depth analysis of the Application Security Market dynamics. This study meticulously segments the market by Type, Component, Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Regional influence, exploring critical factors that propel the evolution and expansion of the Application Security landscape.

Industry Leaders Spearheading Market Advancements

The research emphasizes a highly competitive ecosystem housing key industry players such as IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, HCL Software, and many more. These organizations are setting benchmarks in Application Security, unveiling innovative solutions that mitigate cybersecurity risks across diverse digital interfaces and applications.

Escalating Cyber Threats Underpinning Market Growth

The surge in security breaches across multiple industries has served as a substantial driver for market growth. Businesses are facing novel challenges in protecting their applications from vulnerabilities, prompting a strategic shift towards enhanced application security measures. In-depth market analysis suggests that the increasing incidence of multi-vector cyber-attacks is substantially influencing enterprises to adopt proactive defense mechanisms, thereby boosting the Application Security Market.

Transformation through AI Integration

The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) emerges as a transformative force within the Application Security sector, offering the potential to refine threat detection, elevate threat response, and streamline security operations. AI capabilities are foreseen to be critical in driving the demand for next-generation application security solutions.

Regional Market Insights and Dominance

The U.S. continues to dominate the Application Security Market, leading innovation and nurturing a robust technological ecosystem backed by stringent data protection regulations. This dominance is attributed to the proactive implementation of diverse Application Security solutions to comply with legislative requirements and secure sensitive data across numerous verticals.

Market Study Scope and Tailored Insights

The market analysis extends a panoramic view of prospective investment opportunities and detailed trend observations, earmarking this publication as pivotal for stakeholders and industry analysts. This report elaborates on revenue forecasts, competitive landscapes, and strategic insights within the market. Global revenue trajectories are predicted with precision, focusing on the Application Security Market's immense potential through 2030.

Major Market Segments Categorized

By Component: Solutions including Anti-virus, Data Backup & Recovery, etc., and Services such as Professional and Managed Services.

Solutions including Anti-virus, Data Backup & Recovery, etc., and Services such as Professional and Managed Services. By Deployment Mode: On-premise and Cloud.

On-premise and Cloud. By Organization Size: Large Enterprise and SMEs.

Large Enterprise and SMEs. By Security Type: Web Application and Mobile Application.

Web Application and Mobile Application. By Testing Type: Static, Dynamic, Interactive, and Runtime Application Security testing.

Static, Dynamic, Interactive, and Runtime Application Security testing. By Vertical: BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, and several others.

BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, and several others. By Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Companies Mentioned

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

HCL Software

Micro Focus

Capgemini

Onapsis

Checkmarx

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Micro Focus International PLC

Checkmarx Ltd

Veracode (Thoma Bravo)

Synopsys Inc.

WhiteHat Security Inc.( NTT Security Corporation)

Rapid7 Inc

Qualys Inc.

SiteLock LLC \

Contrast Security

Positive Technologies

Fasoo.com Inc.

Fortinet

Trustwave Holding

F5 Networks

McAfee

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bw24p1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.