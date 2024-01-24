Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen
24 January 2024
FIXING OF COUPON RATES
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 26 January 2024
Effective from 26 January 2024, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 26 January 2024 to 26 April 2024:
Uncapped bonds
DK0030513585, (Tier2), maturity in 2032, new rate as at 26 January 2024: 7.7967% pa
Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Rikke
Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.
Attachment