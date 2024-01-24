Lychee Market Projected to Reach USD 8.79 Billion by 2028 Fueled by Rising International Demand and Asia-Pacific Production Boom

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lychee Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The lychee market is on an accelerated growth trajectory, with forecasts predicting a notable surge from a valuation of USD 6.73 billion in 2023 to USD 8.79 billion by 2028, charting a CAGR of 5.50% during the period. This significant growth trend reflects the global penchant for fresh, nutritious fruits and the expanding applications of lychee across diverse sectors.





Global Lychee Consumption on the Rise

As health consciousness and dietary awareness rise globally, impactful drivers are propelling the lychee market forward. Consumers in developing and emerging economies exhibit a heightened demand for fresh, nutritious foods, bolstering the lychee market's size. Furthermore, government initiatives and increasing trade activities, particularly from key producers, are pivotal in supporting market expansion.

The application spectrum of lychee is expanding beyond the fresh fruit segment; lychee-based products such as jams, juices, canned fruits, and dried lychees are increasingly being sought after in the global market. Such a trend exemplifies the fruit's versatility and growing appeal outside traditional consumption patterns.

Lychee Exports Surge as Health Trends Spike Demand

China stands at the forefront of lychee production and export, commanding a significant portion of the global market. The country's fresh lychee exports alone were valued at USD 63.6 million in 2021. With major markets spread across Asia and as far as Europe and the United States, international demand for this super fruit shows no signs of abating.

In Europe, lychee is perceived as a 'sweet, nutritious' super fruit, stimulating substantial exports to countries like the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. The export trajectory for lychee has shown consistent growth, especially with the increased global demand for healthy dietary choices.

Asia-Pacific Reigns as Lychee Cultivation Powerhouse

The Asia-Pacific region remains the epicenter for lychee production, with China leading the charge, followed by Vietnam, India, Taiwan, and other Southeast Asian nations. The European market, particularly for the likes of Madagascar’s lychee, further cements the fruit's global position. Government support and rising demand are projected to continue driving market growth exponentially.

Enhanced agricultural practices and strategic initiatives like 'Unnati Litchi' aim to improve agri-value chains and empower farmers through technology interventions, thereby boosting production and export capabilities.

Market Dynamics Point Towards Sustained Growth

Lychee's healthful attributes fuel a growing appetite in international markets, influencing import and consumption patterns.

Applications are expanding into the realms of beauty and personal care, reinforcing the fruit’s market presence.

China and India's production efforts align with increasing lychee exports, a testament to the fruit's burgeoning global appeal.

Lychee integrates into continental cuisine, finding a favorable spot in western diets, particularly within the HORECA industry.

These market dynamics underscore the lychee market's robust potential for growth, driven by consumer inclinations toward healthier food options and expanding applications across various industries.

