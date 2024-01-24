Latin America Wealth Management Market Set to Expand - Surge in HNWI Wealth and Emergence of Alternative Assets Poised to Drive Growth

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America Wealth Management Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Latin America Wealth Management Market is witnessing a significant transformation, with the latest research publication indicating a robust growth trajectory through 2028. Despite economic challenges, the HNWI segment remains strong, with a reported 1.8% increase in wealth. This escalation implicates a burgeoning demand for sophisticated wealth management services in the region.





Amidst these market dynamics, the research findings are pivotal for industry stakeholders, elucidating the transition towards alternative investment assets thanks to a growing appetite for higher returns and evolving investor preferences, including environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors. Moreover, the pronounced expansion of private banks and the enigmatic rise of family offices catering to affluent families' needs signal an increasingly competitive and diverse landscape within the Latin American Wealth Management sphere.

The focal points of the market analysis speak to a number of key trends:

The projected increase of the market from USD 1.15 trillion in assets under management (AuM) in 2023 to USD 1.29 trillion by 2028.

An anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.34% over the forecast period.

The impact of COVID-19 on the market and subsequent recovery, including the resilience shown by the HNWI segment despite global challenges.

The steady shift from traditional banking towards more dynamic wealth management practices, including the proliferation of family offices.

Key Market Trends: Alternative Assets Spearhead Investment Preferences in Latin America

An invigorating shift towards alternative assets is underway in the Latin America Wealth Management Market. Driving this shift are investor demands for high returns, paired with a keen interest in sustainable investment practices. Notably, recent regulatory reforms, like those seen in Chile, have catalyzed pension funds to earmark significant portions of their portfolios for investment in private equity, private debt, and infrastructure. This pivot is expected to galvanize the alternative assets sector and reinforce its growth trajectory.

HNWI Growth Signals Latin America Market Robustness

The resilience of the High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI) sector further corroborates the market's strength. The uptick in the wealth of HNWIs by 1.8% in 2021 mirrors an overall wealth increase in the region, spotlighting a burgeoning demand for wealth management services in Latin America. This steady growth is anticipated to underpin the market's momentum across the forecast period, indicating a healthy upward trend.

Industry Overview

The Latin America Wealth Management industry is marked by an intensifying competition with major players from Brazil, Columbia, and Peru shaping its landscape. Renowned international entities like Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley, as well as prominent regional groups such as BTG PActual and Bradesco, dominate the market discourse. Their emphasis on technological innovation and diversified wealth management platforms has been instrumental in shaping a vibrant market outlook.

This research publication offers a comprehensive analysis of the current and future trends, drivers, and challenges that the Latin America Wealth Management Market is expected to face. Potential investors, financial advisors, wealth managers, and other market participants will find this report instrumental in formulating strategies and making informed decisions.

