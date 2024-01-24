Global Graphics Add-In Board Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $21.8 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Increasing Demand for High-quality Visual Experiences in Various Applications

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Graphics Add-In Board Market 2030 by Type, Application, End-user & Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem Competitive Index & Regional Footprints" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Graphics Add-In Board Market size is estimated to grow from USD 18.4 Billion in 2023 to reach USD 21.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.



Graphics Add-in Boards (AIBs) play a crucial role in enhancing graphics performance, enriching gaming encounters, expediting data processing, facilitating professional application support, creating immersive VR/AR experiences, accommodating multi-monitor configurations, ensuring energy efficiency and effective heat control, and enabling customization and upgradability. These benefits establish AIBs as essential elements across numerous industries where superior visual quality and processing power are paramount for achieving favorable outcomes.

The utilization of graphics add-in boards (AIB) has surged due to their application in supercomputers, remote workstations, and simulators. Supercomputers and remote workstations find applications in fields like defense, aerospace, and research and development, driving this demand. With a multitude of countries augmenting their investments in scientific research, the graphic AIB market is poised to experience significant growth throughout the projected period.

The prevalence of smartphones, tablets, and laptops is progressively substituting the market for traditional personal computers. The gaming hardware industry is expansive, encompassing a wide range of platforms, including handheld devices, tablets, smartphones, PCs, consoles, and even location-based arcade and gaming establishments. The evolution of gaming machines has transitioned from robust arcade machines located in arcades, eateries, and bars to personal in-home devices like dedicated gaming consoles and microcomputers, and subsequently to PCs.

Consequently, the increasing demand for gaming services on smartphones, tablets, and laptops is anticipated to reduce the need for gaming services on monitor-based devices like personal computers. This shift is expected to consequently lessen the demand for graphic AIBs, primarily employed in desktop computers.



Increasing demand for high-quality visual experiences in various applications



A fundamental driver fueling the expansion of the Graphics Add-In Board (AIB) market is the surging desire for superior visual encounters across diverse applications like gaming, content generation, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and scientific simulations.

This surge in demand accentuates the requirement for increasingly potent graphics processing units (GPUs) capable of furnishing elevated graphics quality, refined rendering, and accelerated data processing capabilities. As various industries persist in their dependence on visual computing and advanced graphical functionalities, the Graphics AIB market maintains its robust growth trajectory, primarily steered by the priority placed on superior visual performance.



Rapid integration of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies



A significant movement in the Graphics Add-In Board (AIB) market is the swift incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to elevate graphics performance and introduce novel functionalities. This trend encompasses harnessing AI for functions such as instantaneous ray tracing, image enhancement, and optimizations based on deep learning techniques.

Through the integration of AI-powered functionalities into graphics cards, manufacturers are facilitating enhanced visual precision, streamlined rendering, and even more intelligent content generation. This convergence of AI and graphics processing is reforming the AIB environment, facilitating heightened immersion and superior performance across diverse applications.



Dominating Region and Country



In 2022, Asia Pacific dominates Global Graphics Add-In Board Market. The expansion of the consumer electronics sector, coupled with swift advancements in the information technology (IT) service industries within emerging nations such as China, India, South Korea, and Taiwan, is propelling the surge of the graphics add-in board market within the region.

Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to witness the most rapid growth in the graphics add-in board market throughout the projected timeframe, owing to its substantial consumer base and the burgeoning IT service sector within developing nations. As the adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, which accumulate extensive data requiring monitoring and analysis, continues to rise, the automotive industry in the Asia-Pacific Region has notably elevated its demand for high-performance computing systems.



As for upcoming regions, North America stands as the second-largest region within the Graphics Add-in Board (AIB) market. The robust economies of the United States and Canada, characterized by strong consumer purchasing power, foster a robust demand for sophisticated technologies, including graphics cards tailored for gaming, content creation, and professional applications.

This region hosts several prominent technology enterprises and research institutions, consistently driving technological innovation and progress in graphics processing. As a result, there's a heightened need for state-of-the-art AIBs. The region's well-established e-commerce network and widespread availability of technology products streamline consumer access to and acquisition of AIBs. Additionally, North America's investment in technology infrastructure and the increasing integration of emerging technologies contribute significantly to the AIB market's expansion.

Company Profiles

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

AsusTek Computer Inc.

EVGA Corporation

Gigabyte Technology Co. Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Matrox

Micro-Star International Co.(MSI)

Nvidia Corporation

Sapphire Technology

ZOTAC (PC Partner Limited)

ASUS

PNY Technologies

Palit Microsystems

Inno3D

Gainward

Major Classifications are as follows:

By Type

Discrete GPUs

Integrated GPUs

Professional GPUs

Gaming GPUs

By Application

Gaming

Content Creation

Design and Visualization

High-performance Computing

Data Center

Others

By End-user

Individual Consumers

Enterprise

Academic & Research Institutions

Industrial

Automotive

Healthcare

Others

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

Rest of the Middle East

Africa

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

