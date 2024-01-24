Cloud Access Security Brokers Market Projected Growth at 15.2% CAGR through 2030 with Emphasis on Enhanced Security Offerings and SME Adaptation

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cloud Access Security Brokers Market 2030 by Offering, Organization size, Application, Vertical & Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem Competitive Index & Regional Footprints" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The latest market research report underscores the substantial growth trajectory of the Global Cloud Access Security Brokers Market, with a focus on key offerings, varied organization sizes, multifaceted applications, and diverse verticals. The market, presently valued at USD 8.5 Billion in 2023, is anticipated to burgeon at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.2%, culminating in an impressive market size by the year 2030.
Leading the way in this dynamic market space are recognized entities that have been instrumental in shaping the cloud security landscape. Their offerings constitute a broad spectrum of solutions that address the complexities of cloud-based service models, including Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS). These solutions are poised to redefine security paradigms across diverse industries such as BFSI, healthcare, education, and telecommunication.
The integration of emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) is revolutionizing the CASB sector, with advanced threat detection mechanisms and security management practices. Providing finer visibility and robust cloud usage governance, these technologies stand out as critical enablers of security in a cloud-first corporate environment.
North America Evidences a Pivotal Role
Regionally, North America has emerged as a dominant force, particularly the United States, standing at the forefront due to early technological adoption trends and a considerable concentration of market leaders. The strong emphasis on cybersecurity across the U.S. market amplifies the need for enhanced CASB services, given the upsurge in data breaches and complex cyber threats.
Key Market Segmentation and Dynamics:
Offering Insights:
The comprehensive segmentation by offering delves into the widespread deployment of solutions such as data security, threat protection, and tokenization. Concurrently, services encompassing professional expertise, support, and maintenance exhibit significant growth potential.
Application Relevance:
Under the lens of application, the market research highlights sectors such as governance, risk, and compliance; application security; and data security as core areas driving the CASB market demand, adhering to the stringent regulatory landscapes and the overarching need to secure cloud infrastructures.
Vertical Growth Expectations:
From an industry vertical perspective, the research illuminates various sectors increasingly adopting cloud solutions. Notably, BFSI, healthcare, government, and IT sectors are showing a heightened propensity toward enhancing their security measures, thus contributing substantially to the market's expansion.
