Cloud Access Security Brokers Market Projected Growth at 15.2% CAGR through 2030 with Emphasis on Enhanced Security Offerings and SME Adaptation

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cloud Access Security Brokers Market 2030 by Offering, Organization size, Application, Vertical & Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem Competitive Index & Regional Footprints" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest market research report underscores the substantial growth trajectory of the Global Cloud Access Security Brokers Market, with a focus on key offerings, varied organization sizes, multifaceted applications, and diverse verticals. The market, presently valued at USD 8.5 Billion in 2023, is anticipated to burgeon at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.2%, culminating in an impressive market size by the year 2030.

Leading the way in this dynamic market space are recognized entities that have been instrumental in shaping the cloud security landscape. Their offerings constitute a broad spectrum of solutions that address the complexities of cloud-based service models, including Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS). These solutions are poised to redefine security paradigms across diverse industries such as BFSI, healthcare, education, and telecommunication.

The integration of emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) is revolutionizing the CASB sector, with advanced threat detection mechanisms and security management practices. Providing finer visibility and robust cloud usage governance, these technologies stand out as critical enablers of security in a cloud-first corporate environment.

North America Evidences a Pivotal Role

Regionally, North America has emerged as a dominant force, particularly the United States, standing at the forefront due to early technological adoption trends and a considerable concentration of market leaders. The strong emphasis on cybersecurity across the U.S. market amplifies the need for enhanced CASB services, given the upsurge in data breaches and complex cyber threats.

Key Market Segmentation and Dynamics:

Offering Insights:

The comprehensive segmentation by offering delves into the widespread deployment of solutions such as data security, threat protection, and tokenization. Concurrently, services encompassing professional expertise, support, and maintenance exhibit significant growth potential.

Application Relevance:

Under the lens of application, the market research highlights sectors such as governance, risk, and compliance; application security; and data security as core areas driving the CASB market demand, adhering to the stringent regulatory landscapes and the overarching need to secure cloud infrastructures.

Vertical Growth Expectations:

From an industry vertical perspective, the research illuminates various sectors increasingly adopting cloud solutions. Notably, BFSI, healthcare, government, and IT sectors are showing a heightened propensity toward enhancing their security measures, thus contributing substantially to the market's expansion.

By Offering Solution Services

By Service Model IaaS PaaS SaaS

By Organization Size SMEs Large Enterprises

By Application Governance, Risk, and Compliance Data Security Application Security Others

By Vertical BFSI Education Government Healthcare and Life Sciences Manufacturing Retail and Wholesale Telecommunication and IT Others

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World



Companies Mentioned

Imperva, Inc.

Bitglass

Broadcom Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Censornet

Palo Alto Networks

Microsoft Corporation

Forcepoint

McAfee, LLC

Cloudlock

Ciphercloud

Skyhigh Networks

Netskope

Protegrity

Adallom

Perspecsys

Cloudmask

Elastica

Palerra

Vaultive

Firelayers

Zscalar Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ug0c4w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.