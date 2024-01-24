Expansive Growth in Global Cannabis Seeds Market Forecasted through 2030, Highlighting Increased Demand and Regional Dominance

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cannabis Seeds Market 2030 by Nature, Type, Distribution Channel & Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem Competitive Index & Regional Footprints" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cannabis Seeds Market is undergoing a dynamic expansion, with projections indicating a significant climb from USD 1.92 Billion in 2023 to an estimated USD 6.31 Billion by 2030. This robust growth, calculating to a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.50%, portrays a rapidly evolving sector stimulated by varying factors including heightened demand, legal modifications, and technological advancements.

Analysis within this comprehensive study emphasizes the transformative nature of the industry, spotlighting major players such as Seed Cellar, Humboldt Seed Company, and BARNEY'S FARM. The importance of specialized strains and the burgeoning popularity of diverse cannabis products drive the competitive landscape, giving consumers an array of options. End-user preferences, from medicinal utility to recreational diversity, are shaping market trends and driving innovation.

As medicinal cannabis gains increased validation, its integration into healthcare systems necessitates real-time insights into the complexities of cannabinoid networks. The report underscores this unprecedented integration, forecasting a future rich with bespoke, cannabis-infused medical treatments.

The phenomenal surge in the cultivation of cannabis stems from the change in legal contexts and societal norms. The burgeoning interest in this field is vividly captured in the report, which details the extensive implications and the economic boon that cultivation has brought about industries and local economies alike.

Among various regions, North America has emerged as the dominant force in the Global Cannabis Seeds Market. The synergy of evolving legalization processes and economic opportunism explains the region's leading position. This trend is speculated to extend its influence to other international arenas. The report's comprehensive exploration of regional footprints reveals impactful insights into market dynamics and growth potential.

The in-depth content within this study delves into intricate market segmentation by parameters such as Nature, Type, and Distribution Channel. Additionally, the research work encapsulates a strategic overview of the market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining aspects, and their effects across varied time horizons.

By Nature

Organic

Conventional

By Type

Feminized Seeds Regular Seeds Autoflowering Seeds

By Distribution Channel

Ecommerce

Specialty stores

Hypermarkets

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Companies Mentioned

Seed Cellar (U.S.)

Humboldt Seed Company (U.S.)

BARNEY'S FARM (Netherlands)

Dinafem Seeds (Spain)

Tropical Seeds Co. (India)

Sweet Seeds (U.S.)

Serious Seeds (Netherlands)

Sensi Seeds (Amsterdam)

Green House Seed Co. (Netherlands)

Love Growing Marijuana (Netherlands)

DeliciousSeeds (UK)

Christiania Seeds (Denmark)

Nymera (France )

T.H.Seeds (Netherlands)

Royal Queen Seeds (Barcelona)

Dutch Passion (Netherlands)

Paradise Seeds B.V. (Netherlands)

Crop King Seeds (Canada)

