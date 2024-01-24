Global Animal Disinfectants Market Size To Worth USD 6.7 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 7.34%

New York, United States, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Animal Disinfectants Market Size to Grow from USD 3.3 Billion in 2022 to USD 6.7 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.34% during the forecast period.





Animal disinfectants play an important role in preventing disease outbreaks in livestock. Farmers must take proper precautions when handling livestock, including regularly using animal disinfectants to prevent disease and infection spread. Disinfectants aid in the elimination of pathogens and infections in the mouths and feet of animals, thereby protecting them from illness. Disinfection is used in livestock farming as part of disease control and other actions such as veterinary investigations, treatments, and quarantine. According to Welsh Government services and information, due to the presence of 665 cases of bovine tuberculosis in cattle, approximately 10,641 cattle were slaughtered in Wales in December 2021. These diseases are usually spread through direct contact with an animal's fluids or tissues, such as blood, urine, or excreta. Animal disinfectants are in high demand because they aid in the prevention of potential outbreaks. The costs of research, development, and regulatory compliance can have a significant impact on the profit margins of animal disinfectant manufacturers. Even after successfully bringing a product to market, companies may face pricing pressures due to intense competition.

Animal Disinfectants Market Price Analysis

Market participants carefully evaluate prices, taking into account factors such as product formulation, efficacy, and brand reputation. Manufacturers frequently invest in novel formulations, which influence pricing strategies. The pricing matrix is also influenced by regulatory compliance and environmental impact. Regional variations in demand and supply have an additional impact on market prices, creating a volatile environment. Market participants use competitive pricing to gain market share, while the adoption of eco-friendly solutions may result in premium pricing.

Animal Disinfectants Market Opportunity Analysis

The demand for biological disinfectants is expected to rise during the forecast period due to rising consumer preference for non-toxic disinfectants and increased livestock production worldwide. Consumers generally believe that synthetic formulations are toxic, which farmers are attempting to avoid by employing biological solutions. Recent regulatory changes in developed markets, such as the classification of formaldehyde as a potential carcinogen, are expected to drive demand for biological disinfectants.

Global Animal Disinfectants Market Size By Application (Dairy Cleaning, Swine, Poultry, Equine, Dairy & Ruminants, and Aquaculture), By Form (Liquid and Powder), By Type (Iodine, Lactic Acid, Hydrogen Peroxide), By Geographic Scope And Forecast, 2022 - 2032.

Insights by Application

The dairy cleaning segment held the largest market share from 2023 to 2032. Before cleaning dairy cattle, all equipment and bedding must be removed. The nature of the surfaces will have an impact on the disinfection process. Surfaces that are rough and porous are more difficult to disinfect than smooth surfaces.

Insights by Type

The iodine segment held the largest market share from 2023 to 2032. In livestock farms, the use of iodine-based disinfectants, which are known to inhibit the growth of bacteria, fungi, and viruses, is expected to increase significantly in the coming years. Iodophors are disinfectants that contain iodine and other carrier compounds, as well as stabilizing agents such as Globaline, which contains tetraglycine hydroperiodide, sodium acid pyrophosphate, and talc.

Insights by Region

Europe is expected to have a majority share of the Animal Disinfectants market from 2023 to 2032. Because it has one of the highest per capita chemical consumption rates, Europe is an important market for animal disinfectants. To reduce animal diseases, the region has made extensive use of farm animal disinfectants. Regulations and standards for animal health and welfare are becoming more stringent in Europe.

Asia Pacific is expected to experience the fastest market growth between 2023 and 2032. The Asia-Pacific Animal Disinfectants Market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2023 to 2032, owing to rising demand for meat-based products and the use of animal disinfectants in cow farming. Pork and poultry are widely consumed in India and China due to factors such as a focus on improving meat quality and various public health campaigns encouraging the use of animal protein sources.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major players in the Global Animal Disinfectants Market Includes Neogen Corporation, GEA Group, Lanxess, Zoetis, Solvay Group, Kersia Group, Stockmeier Group, Ecolab, Albert Kerbel GMBH, PCC Group, G Sheperdanimal Health, Sanosil Ag, Delaval Inc, Diversey Holdings Ltd, Fink Tech Gmbh and other key vendors.

Recent Market Developments

In September 2022, Jurox, based in Australia, was acquired by Zoetis. Zoetis now has a valuable animal health portfolio that is well-positioned for global reach. Zoetis gained access to a number of important products with strong growth potential in a variety of markets as a result of this acquisition.

Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2022 to 2032.

Animal Disinfectants Market, Application Analysis

Dairy Cleaning

Swine

Poultry

Equine

Dairy & Ruminants

Aquaculture

Animal Disinfectants Market, Form Analysis

Liquid

Powder

Animal Disinfectants Market, Type Analysis

Iodine

Lactic Acid

Hydrogen Peroxide

Animal Disinfectants Market, Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Uk

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

