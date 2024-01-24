Healthcare Cybersecurity Market to Reach $20.5 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Growing Adoption of IoT and AI Technologies

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare Cybersecurity Market 2030 by Offering, Threat Type, Deployment Model, Security Type, End Use Industry and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem Competitive Index & Regional Footprints" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The healthcare industry is bracing for a cyber-resilient future with the cybersecurity market projected to burgeon to a staggering $20.5 billion by 2030

A new industry study unpacks the multi-layered landscape of cybersecurity in healthcare, punctuating the demand for integrated solutions to protect sensitive patient data and critical healthcare systems.

The global market research report delves into the various offerings of cybersecurity, identifying key drivers such as the growing adoption of IoT and AI technologies, both enhancing the security apparatus within the industry. The increased need for cloud-based security in healthcare further amplifies market growth prospects, offering seamless and cost-effective data management solutions.

Navigating the Market Dynamics with Advanced Cybersecurity Measures



The comprehensive study highlights the pivotal role of Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) as an effective security measure to thwart unauthorized access and defend against mounting cyber threats. By deploying multiple verification methods, MFA fortifies the barriers guarding the confidentiality and integrity of patient information.

Protection of digital systems and sensitive patient data is elevated, ensuring compliance with strict regulatory standards.

The adoption of dynamic threat intelligence is integral for proactive defense mechanisms in the healthcare space.

The analytical gaze of this report is sharply focused on North America, which dominates the healthcare cybersecurity market with significant contributions from technological advancements and industry collaborations. In light of the constantly evolving threat landscape, the region's commitment to fostering cybersecurity through centers like the University of Minnesota's Center for Medical Device Cybersecurity takes center stage.

A Glimpse into Regional Market Dynamics and Segmentation



The Asia Pacific region is identified as the fastest-growing segment, driven by aggrandizement in patient data accumulation and a stark emphasis on safeguarding this information. As healthcare continues to infuse technology into its core operations, the region emerges as a critical focal point for market expansion.

The market is meticulously segmented to provide a granular analysis of:

Offering (solutions and services)

Threat Type (phishing, ransomware, malware, and others)

Deployment Model (on-premises, cloud-based)

Security Type (network, cloud, application, endpoint & IoT security)

End-Use Industry (hospitals, medical device manufacturers, pharmaceuticals, health insurance, and others)

Regional Footprints (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and others)

