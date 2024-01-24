U.S. Magnetic Resonance Angiography Market Report 2023-2030: Market to Reach $2.93 Billion by 2030, Driven by AI Integration and Aging Population

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Magnetic Resonance Angiography Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technique (Contrast Enhanced MRA, Non-contrast Enhanced MRA), Indication, End-use, and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. magnetic resonance angiography market size is expected to reach USD 2.93 billion by 2030., expanding at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2023 to 2030 Rising adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) based imaging techniques is expected to contribute to market growth over the forecast period. AI can assist in the detection of abnormal growths, such as tumors. Automatic detection improves the overall patient experience due to faster reporting.







In U.S., around four in ten adults suffer from at least one chronic disease, accounting for around 45% of the total population. Moreover, growing elderly population has given rise to a higher incidence rate of chronic diseases needing better diagnosis, which is anticipated to drive the demand for diagnostic imaging procedures, including magnetic resonance angiography (MRA), in the country. The presence of extensive private and public funding initiatives in U.S. is likely to contribute to market growth. Medicare covers MRI scans ordered by healthcare providers as part of a medical diagnosis.



Some of the patients experience anxiety due to claustrophobia and avoid MRI machines due to fear. Key players such as Philips, Siemens, and Hitachi have launched open bore designs for patients suffering from fear of enclosed spaces. In addition, these companies are offering devices with an audiovisual experience inside the machine to help patients relax while undergoing the procedures. MRI machines use no radiations while diagnosis, unlike CT machines. Hence, demand for MRI and MRA procedures is expected to grow over the coming years.



U.S. Magnetic Resonance Angiography Market Report Highlights

By technique, the non-contrast enhanced magnetic resonance angiography segment dominated the market in 2022 in terms of revenue as it is considered to be a safer alternative for patients who are pregnant or are suffering from kidney disorders

The contrast enhanced MRA segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period as they offer a detailed image of the blood vessels as compared to the tissues or organs surrounding them

The abdominal MRAs segment is expected to register a maximum CAGR from 2023 to 2030. Abdominal MRAs assist in the assessment and diagnosis of various vascular abnormalities and are performed for the examination of the lymph nodes, blood vessels, blood flow, and to investigate the cause of swelling or pain

By end use, the hospitals segment dominated the market in 2022 in terms of revenue on account of increased demand for affordable diagnostic services. The imaging centers segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2023 to 2030.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.28 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.93 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.9% Regions Covered United States



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Technique outlook

2.2.2. Indication outlook

2.2.3. End-use outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. U.S. Magnetic Resonance Angiography Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. U.S. Magnetic Resonance Angiography Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. U.S. Magnetic Resonance Angiography Market: Technique Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. U.S. Magnetic Resonance Angiography Market: Key Takeaways

4.2. U.S. Magnetic Resonance Angiography Market: Technique Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Contrast-Enhanced MRA

4.4. Non-contrast Enhanced MRA



Chapter 5. U.S. Magnetic Resonance Angiography Market: Indication Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. U.S. Magnetic Resonance Angiography Market: Key Takeaways

5.2. U.S. Magnetic Resonance Angiography Market: Indication Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Abdomen

5.4. Lower Extremities

Chapter 6. U.S. Magnetic Resonance Angiography Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. U.S. Magnetic Resonance Angiography Market: Key Takeaways

6.2. U.S. Magnetic Resonance Angiography Market: End-use Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.3. Hospitals

6.4. Imaging Centers

6.5. Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other Healthcare Settings



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2. Market Participant Categorization

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Hitachi, Ltd.

Canon, Inc.

Shenzhen Anke Hi-Tech Co., Ltd.

Time Medical Holding

ASG Superconductors SpA

Neusoft Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

ESAOTE SpA

AllTech Medical Systems

CentraCare

Radiology Associates of Ocala

Hunt Regional Healthcare

Montgomery Radiology Associates





