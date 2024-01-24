Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Poised for Robust Expansion by 2030: In-Depth Analysis of Components, Products, and Regional Dynamics

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market 2030 by Component, Products, Deployment Model, Service Model, End-user And Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem Competitive Index & Regional Footprints" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market is witnessing a remarkable surge in its valuation and size, as detailed in the latest research report. Highlighting the sector's growth trajectory from USD 38.7 billion in 2022 to a projected USD 45.2 billion by 2030, the market is set to flourish at a compelling CAGR of 16.6% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

The proliferation of diseases, increased healthcare spending worldwide, and governmental initiatives towards healthcare digitalization are driving this impressive market growth. Furthermore, the deployment of telecloud services and blockchain technology is anticipated to broaden the market horizon, offering lucrative prospects within this space.

North America currently dominates the market landscape, attributed to robust healthcare systems and the widespread adoption of patient portal technologies that promote patient engagement in their healthcare management. Europe is also forecast to experience significant growth, fueled by advanced healthcare cloud solutions and an aging population with growing healthcare needs.

The market report provides a granular analysis segmented by Components, Products, Deployment Model, Service Model, and End-users, offering stakeholders a comprehensive overview. This strategic intelligence encompasses industry dynamics, competitive analysis, and future market opportunities, with a focus on both revenue forecasts and market share.

Segmentation insights encapsulated within the report include:

Services and Software as pivotal components

Diverse Product segments including Healthcare Provider Solutions, Clinical Information Systems, Telehealth Solutions, and Non-Clinical Information Systems

Deployment Models including Private, Hybrid, and Public cloud

Service Models such as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), and Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS)

End-users comprising Hospitals, Pharmacies, Diagnostic Centers, and Ambulatory Centers, among others

Exhaustive Regional Analysis covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa

American Role in North America's Market Dominance

The U.S., with its sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and digitalized systems, significantly contributes to North America's leading position. Healthcare cloud computing solutions are extensively utilized across various healthcare settings, underpinning the region's dominance. Factors such as enhanced patient engagement through digital platforms solidify its market presence.

The market report serves as a critical tool for entities operating in the global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, granting insights into strategies, developmental activities, and competitive landscape. Offering a detailed analysis of factors driving market growth, alongside current and future market dynamics, this report is essential for stakeholders aiming to consolidate their market presence and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Entities interested in understanding the market's direction and gaining a comprehensive overview will find this report invaluable, as it delivers strategic insights into revenue generation, market share, and player positioning in the global Healthcare Cloud Computing landscape.

Companies Mentioned

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Athenahealth, Inc.

CareCloud, Inc.

ClearDATA

Dell Inc.

Euris Group

e-Zest Solutions Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Iron Mountain Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

OSP Labs

Siemens Healthineers AG

Zymr, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aapqsu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.