New Research Report: Industrial Robotics Market Projected to Soar to USD 134.5 Billion by 2030, with Collaborative Robots Taking the Lead

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Robotics Market 2030 by Robot Type, Payload, Component, Application, End-Use Industry and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem Competitive Index & Regional Footprints" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial robotics market is witnessing a paradigm shift, spearheaded by the rapid adoption of collaborative robots in a wide array of industries. A newly added market research report on our website highlights the burgeoning growth of the market, which is set to expand from its current valuation of USD 35.4 billion in 2022 to an estimated USD 134.5 billion by 2030. This marks a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.3%, from 2023 to 2030.

Automotive Industry: Spearheading the Revolution in Industrial Robotics Adoption

The surge in the industrial robotics market is significantly attributed to the automotive sector, which is assimilating advanced robotic technologies at a remarkable pace. Leading automotive brands are incorporating collaborative robots for an extensive range of tasks including material handling and precision assembly, driving efficiency and maintaining stringent quality standards in car manufacturing processes.

Cutting-Edge Applications Across the Asia-Pacific Region Fueling Market Dominance

The Asia-Pacific region stands out as a dominant force in the global industrial robotics landscape, thanks to the strategic integration of robotics in manufacturing sectors to contend with rising labor costs and to maintain global competitiveness. China and India's relentless focus on technological advancements in the automotive and manufacturing industries plays a crucial role in the amplification of demand for industrial robotics in the region.

Component and Application Advancements Creating Robust Ecosystem

The market report also dissects the industrial robotics ecosystem into various segments, including robot type, payload capacity, components, applications, and end-use industries. Detailed assessments offer insights into the contributions of articulated, SCARA, and cylindrical robots, among others, across different payload ranges. These thorough analyses are crucial for stakeholders to understand shifts in demand and align their strategies accordingly.

Collaborative Robotics: A Catalyst for Human-Centric Automation

Collaborative robots are revolutionizing workspaces by operating safely alongside human workers, thereby optimizing ergonomics and productivity. Their ease of programming and ability to undertake repetitive tasks with precision is expected to maintain their position as a major contributor to market growth during the forecast period.

The comprehensive report underscores key trends influencing market dynamics, and provides strategic profiles of the industry’s leading players without specifically naming them. It delves into the overarching trends, market share analyses, and potential high-growth applications to deliver a wealth of data-driven insights.

Industrial Robotics Market, By Robot Type Articulated SCARA Cylindrical Cartesian/Linear Parallel Others

Industrial Robotics Market, By Payload Up to 16.00 KG 16.01- 60.00 KG 60.01- 225.00 KG More than 225.00 KG

Industrial Robotics Market, By Component Robot Arms Robot Accessories Additional Hardware System Engineering Software & Programming

Industrial Robotics Market, By Application Pick & Place Material Handling Assembling Handling Assembling & Disassembling Welding & Soldering Dispensing Cutting & Processing Others

Industrial Robotics Market, By End-Use Industry Automotive Electrical & Electronics Metals & Machinery Plastic, Rubber & Chemicals Food & Beverages Precision Engineering & Optics Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Others

Industrial Robotics Market, By Geography North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of World



The report conclusively offers an exhaustive analysis that will aid companies and individuals in making well-informed business decisions. With a focus on enabling stakeholders to capitalize on emerging opportunities by understanding market dynamics, the research presents a thorough guide to navigating the industrial robotics market's evolving landscape.



Companies Mentioned

Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

Omron Adept Technologies, Inc., (US)

Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan)

ABB (Switzerland)

KUKA AG (Germany)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan)

Denso Corporation (Japan)

Nachi-Fujikoshi (Japan)

Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan)

Dürr Group (Germany)

Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd (Japan)

Shibaura Machine Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Dover Corporation (US)

Hirata Corporation (Japan)

Rethink Robotics GmbH (Germany)

Franka Emika (Germany)

Techman Robot Inc., (Taiwan)

Universal Robots (Denmark)

Stäubli (Switzerland)

Comau (Italy)

b+m Surface Systems (Germany)

ICR Services (US)

IRS Robotics (Netherlands)

Siasun Robotics (China)

RobotWorx (US)

FANUC CORPORATION (Japan)

Hyundai Robotics (South Korea)

Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany)

Estun Automation (China)

Aurotek Corporation (Taiwan)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/guh2c2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.