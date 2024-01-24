Swine Feed Market is Projected to Reach a Valuation of US$ 175.9 Billion by 2033: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Swine Feed Market is forecasted to reach US $175.9 Bn by 2033 while progressing at a 3.3% CAGR.

Swine feed is a specialized nutrition designed for pigs, offering a balanced mix of proteins, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals tailored to their specific needs at different life stages. This precision nutrition not only promotes optimal growth but also contributes to overall health and disease prevention. Swine feed is formulated for maximum feed conversion efficiency, providing a cost-effective solution for farmers and reducing the environmental impact of pig farming.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=290

Key Segments of Swine Feed Market Research Report

By Diet Type By Feed Ingredient By Feed Additive By Region Prestarter Diets

Starter Diets

Grower Diets

Finisher Diets

Other Diet Types Wheat

Corn

Barley

Soyabean Meal

Rapeseed Meal

Sunseed Meal

Others Feed Ingredients Vitamins

Antioxidants

Feed Acidifiers

Feed Enzymes

Amino Acids

Others North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA



The Swine Feed Market is on the rise, powered by various factors. Global population growth and the increasing shift toward urbanization and changing diets contribute to a growing demand for pork products, requiring efficient and specialized swine feed formulations. Government regulations on food safety and environmental sustainability profoundly shape the swine feed industry.

Swine farmers face a significant financial challenge due to unpredictable fluctuations and increases in the prices of key feed ingredients, mainly grains like corn and soybeans. Moreover, Restrictions on antibiotic use in livestock production pose challenges in managing swine health, requiring alternative disease prevention strategies.

Key Takeaways:

In the United States, pork and pork-based product consumption has notably risen in recent years, with this trend expected to persist in the forecast period. The growing popularity of bacon as a breakfast staple is anticipated to drive heightened swine feed shipments in the country until 2033.

France, Spain, and Germany make up around 50% of the EU's pork production, presenting lucrative markets for swine feed suppliers. The growing demand for organic food and increased awareness of its health benefits are expected to boost sales of organic swine feed in these European countries.

Amino acids play a vital role in the synthesis of digestive enzymes in pigs, contributing to an anticipated surge in their use in both hog and pig feed. Consequently, the utilization of amino acids is expected to experience substantial growth over the next decade.

Precision nutrition and advanced technologies, rising global demand for pork products, and stringent government regulations emphasizing food safety and environmental sustainability are several factors contributing to the market expansion - Says Fact.MR Expert

Key Companies Profiled:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BENEO GmbH

Cargill Inc.

Alltech Inc.

Nutreco N.V.

Ridley Corporation Limited

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL

Kent Nutrition Group Inc.

Purina Animal Nutrition LLC

Market Competition

Prominent manufacturers concentrate on introducing new products, diversifying their portfolios, adhering to product safety regulations, and striving to reduce environmental impact to gain a competitive edge. Key players include Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Associated British Foods plc, Lallemand, Inc., Cargill, Inc., and Alltech, Inc.

In December 2022, Farmgate Feeds, a division of ForFarmers Group, introduced the Traditional Grader, a pig finisher diet designed for smallholder customers in the later stages. This feed is crafted with a high protein-to-energy ratio to enhance feed conversion efficiency for livestock keepers.

Winning strategies

Leaders in this sector should incorporate probiotics and functional additives into their swine feed formulations. This strategic move, geared towards promoting overall well-being among pigs, demonstrates the company's commitment to optimizing animal health, digestion, and performance.

A great strategy is the incorporation of phytogenic additives and natural ingredients with known positive effects on swine health and performance. This approach aligns seamlessly with the prevailing industry trend towards natural and sustainable farming practices.

Researching and incorporating alternative protein sources is a way to get ahead in this market. This strategy involves exploring options such as insect protein or plant-based proteins to diversify feed ingredients and, concurrently, address sustainability concerns.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=290

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) USD 175.9 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 3.3% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 261Tables No. of Figures 93 Figures



Why is the United States an Investment-worthy Market?

Over the recent years, there has been a significant increase in the consumption of pork and pork-based products in the United States, and this upward trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period. The presence of major pork product manufacturers, a rising demand for premium hog feed, and the expanding exports of pork from the nation are additional factors expected to drive the sales of swine feed in the United States over the next decade.

The increasing popularity of bacon as a breakfast essential is also anticipated to contribute to the growth of swine feed shipments in the country until the year 2033.

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Pig Feed Market : According to latest research study by FactMR, Pig Feed market is on the urge to showcase substantial growth of more than 5% during 2021-2031. Pork is the world's most common and widely consumed meat, particularly in Europe and Southeast Asia.

Animal Feed Probiotics Market : The global animal feed probiotics market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 9.1%, increasing from its current value of US$ 5 billion to US$ 12 billion by the end of 2032.

Fermented Feed Market : The global fermented feed market is valued at around US$ 17.65 billion in 2022 and is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.7% to reach US$ 28.07 billion by 2032.

About Fact.MR:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.