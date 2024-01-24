Global Smart Ticketing Research Report 2023: Market Projected to Reach USD 29.1 Billion by 2030 - Digital Channels Gain Popularity, Offering Real-Time Updates and Discounted Fares

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Ticketing Market 2030 by Components, Product, System, Technology, Offering, Application, Organization size and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem Competitive Index & Regional Footprints" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With the global smart ticketing market estimated to undergo remarkable growth, scaling from USD 10.5 billion in 2022 to USD 29.1 billion by 2030, the sector is witnessing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. This vigorous expansion is attributed to the steady integration of cutting-edge technologies in smart ticketing systems.

The accelerated adoption of innovative ticketing and payment solutions like smart cards, virtual tickets, and contactless payment systems is remodeling transport services, significantly elevating traveler experiences. The market benefits from the convergence of online ticketing platforms with multi-modal distribution channels, including E-kiosks and intelligent ticketing machines, which enhance crowd management during peak travel times.

Consumers show a growing preference for digital channels when accessing transportation services, propelling market growth with offerings like minimized wait times, discounted fares, and real-time updates. These advanced ticketing solutions furnish transport operators with advantages such as lower maintenance costs and resource-efficient utilization, leading to a surging demand in sectors beyond transportation, including sports and entertainment.

Regional Market Dynamics

In Europe, the market is steered by government initiatives aimed at promoting intelligent transportation systems to address congestion and reduce emissions. Initiatives like the Multimodal Passenger Travel Forum further entrench Europe's leading position in the industry. Conversely, the Asia Pacific region is expected to register the fastest growth, propelled by high population densities and increasing regional digitization, highlighted by initiatives like China's integrated train ticketing system.

Hardware Component Segment Sees Significant Growth

Among market components, the hardware segment, including IR sensors and ticket validators, is experiencing heightened demand due to its application across various sectors. The convenience and security offered by virtual ticketing and the resulting benefits for event management drive the need for such hardware.

Comprehensive Research Report Offers Strategic Insights

This detailed research study offers an in-depth overview of the smart ticketing market, breaking down the industry by components, products, systems, technology, offering, application, organization size, and region. The report delivers strategic insights into the market dynamics and competitive landscape, vital for stakeholders aiming to fortify their market position.

Key Market Segments Include:

Hardware, software, services, including consulting, implementation, and support and maintenance.

Variety of products, from E-kiosks to smart parking systems and ticket machines.

Systems including open payment systems, smart cards, and NFC technology.

Offerings like smart cards and ticketing machines.

Applications across parking, transportation, sports, and entertainment.

Impact across organization sizes, from SMEs to large enterprises.

Companies Mentioned

Cammax (England)

ACT (England)

Cubic (US)

Hitachi Rail (Italy)

Giesecke+Devrient (Germany)

Flowbird Group (France)

Atsuke (France)

IDEMIA (France)

Corethree (England)

HID Global (US)

Masabi (England)

Confidex (Finland)

PayiQ (Finland)

Infineon Technologies (Germany)

LIT Transit (Slovenia)

Conduent (US)

NXP Semiconductors (Netherland)

Indra (Spain)

INIT (Germany)

SecuTix (Switzerland)

Scheidt & Bachmann (Germany)

Siemens (Germany)

Ticketer (England)

Thales (France)

Xerox (US)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9tq7hl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.