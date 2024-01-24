Global Data Management Platform Market Report 2023: Significant Growth Projected by 2030, Driven by Demand for Personalization and Data-Driven Strategies

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Data Management Platform Market 2030 by Type, Source, Deployment Mode, Verticals - Partner & Customer Ecosystem Competitive Index & Regional Footprints" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest market research publication reveals that the Global Data Management Platform Market is projected to expand from its current valuation of USD 2.3 billion in 2022, to an impressive USD 6.77 billion by 2030. This growth is anticipated to progress at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.45% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

The report provides an exhaustive analysis, focusing predominantly on the key factors propelling the market growth, such as the growing need for personalized content in marketing strategies and the increasing ability of these platforms to consolidate data from multiple sources to streamline business decision-making.

Surge in Data Generation from Diverse Sources

An overwhelming increase in data generation from sources such as websites, social media, mobile applications, and IoT devices has propelled the demand for robust Data Management Platforms. These platforms are pivotal in assimilating and analyzing data, thereby allowing companies to gain actionable insights and drive personalized customer experiences.

Rising Consumer Expectations for Personalized Experiences

The market is witnessing an upsurge in demand owing to consumers expecting more personalized and tailored interactions across various channels. Data Management Platforms have become essential in meeting these user expectations by enabling companies to offer individualized content and engagement strategies.

Regional Market Insights Highlight North America's Digital Maturity

Regionally, the North American market leads the growth trajectory due to its extensive digital infrastructure, high internet penetration, and the proactive adoption of emerging technologies. Organizations in this region are leveraging DMPs for enhanced customer engagement and to stay compliant with evolving data privacy laws.

The detailed competitive landscape analysis included in the report highlights major industry players and evaluates their market strategies and latest developments. This comprehensive data allows businesses to align their market approaches and capitalize on the expanding opportunities in the Data Management Platform sector.

In conclusion, the report underscores the value of effective data management platforms in today's digitally-driven market, where data is the currency for competitive edge and customer satisfaction. As business intelligence continues to evolve, DMPs will remain indispensable for organizations aiming to utilize data for strategic advantage.

Detailed Market Segmentation Analysis

The publication offers in-depth market segmentation, analyzing the industry from various angles including the type of data sources used, deployment models, vertical-specific applications, and regional distribution. It segments the market as follows:

By Type: First-party, Second-party, and Third-party data

By Source: Web analytics tools, Mobile web and apps, CRM data, POS data, and others

By Deployment Mode: On-Premises and Cloud

By Verticals: Hospitality, Retail, Media & Internet, Manufacturing, Telecom, IT, and others

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World

Reasons to Reference the Data Management Platform Market Research

Identify high-yield investment sectors through trend forecasts. Enhance decision-making by understanding the drivers and dynamics of the market. Tap into potential opportunities in emerging segments and regions. Develop strategies based on the competitive landscape and innovation trends.

