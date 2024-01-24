Global Cloud Hardware Security Modules Market to 2030: Growing Adoption of Remote Work Policies Bolsters Growth

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cloud Hardware Security Modules Market 2030 by Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Application, End-use Verticals and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem Competitive Index & Regional Footprints" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Cloud Hardware Security Modules (HSM) Market size is estimated to grow from USD 0.8 Billion in 2022 to reach USD 2.68 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.30% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.



Increasing data breaches and cyberattacks



The growing frequency of data breaches and cyberattacks on Cloud Hardware Security Modules (HSM) highlights the crucial necessity for comprehensive cybersecurity solutions. The appeal of agility and scalability is met with increased security threats as enterprises increasingly shift sensitive data and cryptographic keys to cloud settings.

The proliferation of networked systems and the exponential increase of digital transactions have resulted in a vast attack surface that bad actors are eager to exploit. The attraction of HSM-stored data to cybercriminals is one of the key causes of this alarming development. HSM-stored cryptographic keys are the foundations of data security, enabling secure communications, transactions, and access controls.

As a result, they have become attractive targets for attackers seeking illegal access to encrypted data, allowing enormous data breaches, financial fraud, and identity theft. Because cloud HSMs are an essential component of cloud infrastructure, they are particularly interesting targets because of their potential impact on a wide range of key applications and services.



Additionally, sophisticated attacks, such as advanced persistent threats (APTs) and supply chain attacks, heighten the vulnerability of Cloud HSMs. APTs are persistent, targeted attacks that frequently elude typical security systems, penetrating cloud environments to compromise HSMs and exfiltrate important keys. Supply chain attacks exploit weaknesses in the software supply chain, compromising the integrity of software updates and penetrating HSMs under the pretext of legal updates, allowing unauthorized access to cryptographic keys.

Also, the networked nature of cloud environments presents new attack avenues. Shared resources, APIs, and virtualization layers can all be used to obtain unauthorized access to Cloud HSMs. Malicious actors might hack cloud instances housing HSMs by employing insecure APIs or exploiting misconfigurations, potentially resulting in significant data breaches. Furthermore, the rising complexity of cloud infrastructure and the use of containerization generate additional security challenges that must be addressed to protect Cloud HSMs.



In conclusion, it is possible to strengthen the security of Cloud HSMs and challenge the malicious attempts of cyber adversaries by combining safe design, diligent monitoring, proactive defense, and stakeholder participation. Failure to do so endangers not only individual firms but also destroys the confidence that underlies the digital economy as a whole.



Growing adoption of remote work policies



Remote workplace regulations have ushered in a new era of digital cooperation by allowing employees to access important resources and applications from a variety of places. Cloud HSMs have proven indispensable in this setting due to their capacity to securely manage cryptographic keys and sensitive data. The need to secure sensitive information has never been more important, with remote employees using cloud-based services and applications.

Data safety is a significant motivator for incorporating Cloud HSMs into remote work environments. The danger of data breaches and cyberattacks increases as employees access business systems and applications from numerous locations. Cloud HSMs provide a secure foundation for encryption, allowing for the protection of data both in transit and at rest.

Cryptographic keys, which are at the heart of encryption, can be kept and controlled within Cloud HSMs, ensuring that even if unwanted access is gained, the stolen data remains encrypted and unreadable. Authentication and access control are also becoming more important in the field of remote work. With a remote workforce, it is vital to ensure that only authorized workers have access to key systems.

Cloud HSMs provide strong authentication procedures as well as multi-factor authentication (MFA) support, which strengthens access controls and prevents unwanted entrance. This is especially important because remote work situations are frequently more prone to credential theft and phishing assaults. However, the increased usage of remote work practices poses new issues for Cloud HSMs. The potential impact on performance is an important issue. Latency and response times become critical as remote employees access cloud services from diverse places. Cloud HSM suppliers must ensure that their services can meet performance requirements even in geographically scattered circumstances.



In conclusion, the increasing use of remote work practices has brought Cloud Hardware Security Modules to the forefront of modern cybersecurity methods. Cloud HSMs remain a crucial tool for preserving data and allowing secure collaboration in a remote-first world as enterprises negotiate the developing terrain of work.



Regional Insight



Europe has led the way in enacting rigorous data privacy legislation, most notably the General Data Privacy Regulation (GDPR). The importance of data privacy and security has been highlighted by this legislative framework, forcing firms to implement advanced security measures such as Cloud HSMs to assure compliance and secure consumer data. Cloud HSMs enable enterprises to handle encryption keys securely, protecting data even as it travels across national borders and cloud environments.

The European financial services sector has been a major driver of Cloud HSM adoption. Since the region is a worldwide financial hub, robust security measures to protect financial transactions, consumer information, and essential infrastructure are critical. Cloud HSMs give the capabilities needed to safeguard sensitive financial data, allowing organizations to retain trust and compliance in an ever-changing digital financial ecosystem.

In addition, the growing importance placed on digital identities and secure authentication has spurred the expansion of Cloud HSMs. Strong authentication and identity verification have become critical in the age of distant work, digital interactions, and e-commerce. Cloud HSMs provide the encryption and key management capabilities required to secure digital identities, ensuring secure and tamper-proof user access.



Additionally, Cloud HSM providers in Europe have responded to increased demand by providing a variety of services customized to the specific demands of European enterprises. Localization capabilities are frequently included in these systems to solve data sovereignty concerns and assure compliance with regional rules. Concerned about vendor lock-in and data control, European businesses value Cloud HSMs' ability to strike a compromise between cloud convenience and data security.

Also, The Digital Single Market plan of the European Union has led to the growth of Cloud HSMs. The strategy's goal is to encourage seamless digital interactions across member countries, which necessitates sophisticated security measures to permit cross-border data transfers. Cloud HSMs offer a uniform and standardized approach to cryptographic key management, ensuring compatibility and security in a variety of cloud environments.



In Conclusion, Cloud HSMs have emerged as vital tools for safeguarding sensitive data, ensuring regulatory compliance, and enabling secure digital interactions. Europe is positioned to continue embracing Cloud HSMs as a cornerstone of its cybersecurity strategy, encouraging innovation, trust, and resilience in the digital era, particularly to its strong legislative framework, and growing financial services sector.

Company Profiles

Thales

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Google

Entrust Corporation

Utimaco Management GmbH

IBM

HPE

Alibaba Cloud

Futurex

Cloudflare

Atos SE





Major Classifications are as follows:

By Deployment Mode

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Application

Encryption and Key Management

Identity and Access Management

Digital signing

Code signing

PKI

Blockchain

IoT

Others

By End-use Verticals

BFSI

Healthcare

Government and Defense

Retail and E-commerce

Others

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

Rest of the Middle East

Africa

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/698sd6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.