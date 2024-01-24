Global Medical Aesthetics Analysis Report 2023: Market Predicted to Reach $34 Billion by 2030 with Botox, Dermal Fillers, Laser Hair Removal, and Laser Skin Resurfacing Leading

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Aesthetics Market 2030 by Offering, Treatment Type, End-user, & Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem Competitive Index & Regional Footprints" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As the global community continues to prioritize health and aesthetics, the medical aesthetics industry is experiencing a remarkable surge in growth. A newly released market research report forecasts that the Medical Aesthetics Market, which stands at USD 15.3 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 34.0 billion by 2030. This growth is anticipated at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.1% during the period from 2023 to 2030.

The report attributes this significant growth to several factors, including technological advancements, increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, and a rising number of medical spas. Furthermore, the market is observing a strong inclination towards procedures such as Botox, Dermal Fillers, Laser Hair Removal, Non-Surgical Fat Reduction, and Laser Skin Resurfacing, which are becoming the cornerstone offerings by industry leaders.

Adoption of minimally invasive techniques continues to drive market growth with the significant reduction in recovery time and higher precision results they afford. Technology advancements and innovation are paramount, given that newer procedures like high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) and fractional laser therapies are offering safer, faster, and more effective treatment alternatives.

Geographic Markets Showing Exceptional Performance

With an eye on regional market performance, the United States stands out as a dominant player in the industry, attributed to its strong aesthetic procedure numbers and substantial expenditure in both surgical and nonsurgical aesthetics. The region's robust healthcare infrastructure and emphasis on technological innovation substantiate its leading position.

The comprehensive analysis included in this market report is segmented by offering, treatment type, end-user, and region. It provides a granular examination of revenue forecasts, competitive landscapes, and key market dynamics.

Highlights of the Market Divisions:

Facial Aesthetic Products such as Botulinum toxin, Derma Fillers, Microdermabrasion products, and Chemical peels

Body Contouring Devices including Nonsurgical fat reduction devices, and Cellulite reduction devices

Treatment types ranging from Invasive & Semi-Invasive to Non-invasive

End-users such as Clinics, Hospitals, Medical Spas, and Beauty Centers

Regional analysis covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World

