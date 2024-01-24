Global Data Center Colocation Industry Research 2023-2030: Market Projected to Reach $178.7 Billion by 2030, North America Leads, While Asia-Pacific Forecasts Promising Growth

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Data Center Colocation Market 2030 by Type, by Enterprise Size, End-user and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem Competitive Index & Regional Footprints" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Data Center Colocation Market is experiencing significant growth with projections estimating an increase from USD 57.9 Billion in 2022 to a robust USD 178.7 Billion by 2030.

This rise presents a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.3% during the period from 2023 to 2030. The remarkable growth in this sector boasts tremendous opportunities for businesses across multiple industries, leveraging the benefits of technological advancements and rapid digital transformation.

Key Market Dynamics Influencing Data Center Colocation Services Demand



The surge in the Data Center Colocation Market can be attributed to the proliferation of cloud adoption, reliance on data, and significant technological advancements impacting a variety of sectors. The sprawling digital landscape has created a pivotal need for modular and scalable IT infrastructure solutions, and colocation data centers aptly fulfill this requirement. The flexibility offered by colocation services allows enterprises to adeptly navigate the sometimes volatile demands for data storage and networking.

Furthermore, the advancement in technologies such as IoT, artificial intelligence, and 5G networks, has necessitated robust, low-latency, and high-bandwidth solutions, which are hallmarks of colocation data centers. These facilities are strategically located to minimize latency and offer enhanced services critical for the smooth operation of transformative technologies.

The Healthcare Sector: A Significant Growth Vector within the Colocation Marketplace

A key sector to look out for amid this expansive market growth is the healthcare industry. The digitization of healthcare data and strict regulatory requirements, such as those mandating the maintenance of Electronic Health Records (EHRs), are fueling the demand for reliable data storage solutions. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored an acute need for scalable and secure data facilities, capable of supporting the vast amounts of research generated during global health crises.

Regional Insights: North America Leads, While Asia-Pacific Forecasts Promising Growth

Geographically, North America currently reigns as the dominant player in the Data Center Colocation Market. This is due to a variety of factors including robust IT infrastructure investment by large e-commerce and IT firms, coupled with an unwavering demand for data services fueled by increased online services consumption. Conversely, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. This potential is primarily powered by an expanding internet user base, IT and BPO services, and a general acceptance of progressive technologies and smart appliances.

Competitive Intelligence and Market Segmentation

By analyzing the global Data Center Colocation Market, this report highlights the importance of industries such as BFSI, IT and Telecom, and Manufacturing in driving the market's future trajectory. Moreover, it presents a competitive landscape, identifying key market players while providing insights into their business profiles, strategies, and recent developments.

The findings also stress the importance of colocation services in enabling companies to strategically navigate and harmonize with evolving market dynamics. The detailed regional analysis is accompanied by a comprehensive breakdown of market segments, offering stakeholders valuable insights for informed decision-making. Overall, this exhaustive research encapsulating the Data Center Colocation Market provides crucial data that will assist stakeholders in capturing competitive advantages as the market continues its growth trajectory towards 2030.



Companies Mentioned

China Telecom Corporation Ltd. (China)

Cologix (US)

Colt Technology Services Group Ltd. (UK)

CoreSite (US)

CyrusOne (US)

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (US)

Digital Realty Trust (US)

Equinix, Inc. (US)

Flexential (US)

Iron Mountain Inc.

NTT Ltd.

Rackspace Technology

Telehouse

Zayo Group, LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/elrd66

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.