USPTO Grants Registered Trademark Status for "Fiber UP" – An Innovative New Breakthrough In Fiber Supplementation From Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCPK: GLUC)

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glucose Health, Inc., the pioneer in delicious manufacturing prebiotic soluble fiber enriched nutrition beverages, proudly confirms the granting of registered trademark status for its innovative new brand, "Fiber UP®." The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) officially granted this prestigious status, enabling Glucose Health, Inc. to now utilize the registered trademark symbol in interstate commerce. Most importantly, the granting of the registered trademark by USPTO confirms the Fiber UP® brand’s status in the Amazon Brand Registry and thereby strengthens the position of the Fiber UP® brand at the world’s most important online marketplace.



Fiber UP® is a revolutionary approach to dietary fiber supplementation, seamlessly blending delicious taste with clinically proven dietary fiber support for five key markers of metabolic health: healthy blood sugar, cholesterol, triglycerides, blood pressure, and a healthy waistline. The current Fiber UP® lineup features delicious and nutritious Very Berry Tea Mix and Strawberry Drink Mix – with more tasty flavors launching soon, including Fruit Punch and Tropical Sunrise. Each serving of Fiber UP® has a mere 10 calories and yet is a rich source of dietary fiber, aligning with Glucose Health, Inc.'s corporate mission of providing consumers with the very best quality nutritional experience.

We encourage shareholders, interested investors, and consumers alike, to visit Glucose Health, Inc.’s two Amazon registered brand storefronts GLUCODOWN® and Fiber UP®, and to try the various flavors of one or both of Glucose Health, Inc.’s outstanding prebiotic soluble fiber, drink mix brands.

Visit the Fiber UP® Amazon store at www.amazon.com/fiberup

Visit the GLUCODOWN® Amazon store at www.amazon.com/glucodown

About Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCPK: GLUC)

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCPK: GLUC), is a leading innovator in the development of prebiotic soluble fiber beverages designed to support good metabolic health. With a commitment to scientific excellence in nutrition, and consumer satisfaction, the Company continues to deliver innovative beverages that make a positive impact on individuals' lives.

For more information about Glucose Health, Inc. visit http://glucreport.com/

To learn more about GLUCODOWN® visit www.glucodown.com

To learn more about FIBER UP, visit www.fiberup.com

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and while Glucose Health, Inc. is not subject to the 1934 Securities and Exchange Act, contains forward-looking statements within the meaning Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "potential", "possible," "probable", "believes," "seeks," "may", "will", "should," "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in this release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.