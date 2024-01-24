Mucosal Atomization Devices Global Market Report 2023-2028 and Long-term Forecasts to 2033

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mucosal Atomization Devices Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The mucosal atomization devices market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $0.79 in 2023 to $0.87 in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The mucosal atomization devices market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.27 in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%.

The growth observed in the historical period can be attributed to factors such as the application of mucosal atomization devices in emergency medicine, anesthesia procedures, pediatric care, pain management, and dental procedures.



The anticipated growth in the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as the use of mucosal atomization devices in the treatment of chronic diseases, the expansion of telemedicine practices, the adoption of precision medicine, the application in cosmetic procedures, enhancing patient comfort, and potential use in autonomous vehicles.

The growth of the mucosal atomization devices market is driven by the increasing prevalence of allergic rhinitis worldwide. Allergic rhinitis, characterized by symptoms affecting the nose due to exposure to allergens like pollen, dust, or animal dander, prompts the use of mucosal atomization devices for chronic rhinosinusitis treatment, delivering budesonide as a topical nasal steroid spray.

Seasonal allergic rhinitis, commonly known as hay fever, is a prevalent allergic condition, affecting approximately 7.7% of adults and 7.2% of children in the United States, as reported in the Allergy Capital Report 2022. Consequently, the rising incidence of allergic rhinitis globally contributes to the growth of the mucosal atomization devices market.



The anticipated growth in the elderly population is set to propel the mucosal atomization device market forward. Defined as individuals aged 65 and above, the elderly population is expected to play a significant role in driving the demand for mucosal atomization devices. With aging, susceptibility to chronic conditions such as allergic rhinitis and sinusitis increases, necessitating the use of mucosal atomization devices for treatment.

Data from America's Health Rankings indicates that in the United States, over 56 million adults aged 65 and above constitute around 16.9% of the total population. The projection of more than 73.1 million older individuals by 2030, as the baby boomer generation ages, further emphasizes the role of the elderly population in fueling the mucosal atomization device market.



Strategic partnerships emerge as a key trend gaining popularity in the mucosal atomization devices market. Leading companies in this sector are increasingly entering partnerships to strengthen their market positions. For instance, Pulmodyne Inc., a US-based provider of drug atomization delivery, collaborated with Alcove Manufacturing and Distribution Inc., a UK-based company, in October 2021. Through this partnership, the EZ-Spray Atomization System is set to be distributed by Pulmodyne, leveraging its existing channels. The collaboration aims not only to enhance distribution but also to drive innovation in the industry, allowing both seasoned companies to optimize product designs promptly.



North America was the largest region in the mucosal atomization devices market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The countries covered in the mucosal atomization devices market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Teleflex Incorporated

DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC

Becton Dickinson and Company

Cook Medical LLC

Medica Holdings LLC

Life-Assist Inc.

Pulmodyne Inc.

Alcove Manufacturing and Distribution Inc.

LMA North America Inc.

Medline Industries Inc.

Medtronic plc

Smiths Medical Inc.

Vyaire Medical Inc.

Westmed Inc.

Mercury Medical

SunMed LLC

Salter Labs

Armstrong Medical Industries Inc.

VBM Medizintechnik GmbH

Intersurgical Ltd.

Flexicare Medical Limited

Medovations Inc.

Medis Medical Imaging Systems

Medisize BV

Atom Medical Corporation

BLS Systems Limited

Bona Pharma Inc.

Central Admixture Pharmacy Services Inc.

Dali Medical Devices Co. Ltd.

Dynarex Corporation

