Population Health Management Market Set to Hit USD 118.6 Billion by 2033 | Driven by Surge in Healthcare Technology

The process of improved care coordination and patient involvement supported by suitable financial and care models is known as Population Health Management(PHM). This is associated with the healthcare IT services as there is a transition from paper based work to digital system. The value based payment models introduced by the stake holders in the healthcare industry puts a hand forward for the market excellence. The increased demand for effective disease control solutions also boosts the market during the prophecy period.

Key Takeaway:

By Product analysis, the service category dominated the market holding a large market share of 50.0% .

. The healthcare provider system is expected to reach the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on delivery mode analysis, the on premise segment dominated the market in 2022.

Rise in the number of chronic diseases led to the demand for effective treatment.

Owing to the technological advancements, North America dominated the population health management market.

Factors Affecting the growth of Population Health Management Market

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the population health management market. Some of these factors include:

Rise in Technological Advancements : Ongoing technological advancements in managing health of the population have resulted in higher demand for novel products, thus fueling market growth.

: Ongoing technological advancements in managing health of the population have resulted in higher demand for novel products, thus fueling market growth. Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases : The increasing prevalence of chronic disease, unhealthy diet, and physical activities propel market growth.

: The increasing prevalence of chronic disease, unhealthy diet, and physical activities propel market growth. Coordinating care across the continuum : Complex patients often require care from several different providers across the healthcare spectrum. Specialists, hospitalists, primary care providers, mental healthcare professionals, and post-acute facilities must be able to communicate effectively to ensure that individuals are receiving all the care they need – and aren’t receiving the same services twice.

: Complex patients often require care from several different providers across the healthcare spectrum. Specialists, hospitalists, primary care providers, mental healthcare professionals, and post-acute facilities must be able to communicate effectively to ensure that individuals are receiving all the care they need – and aren’t receiving the same services twice. Tracking care quality and outcomes: Quality metrics are key for gauging whether or not a population health management program is successful, but many organizations struggle with understanding which metrics they should use, what data is required to satisfy them, and how they can translate raw performance numbers into actionable improvements. This complexity leads to the chances of restricting the market.

Top Trends in Global Population Health Management Market

The management of population health is considered as a top most important task by the healthcare management system. The incorporation of various new technologies makes ease for the healthcare management to take care of the patients in need satisfactorily. For example, the implementation of automated care management outreach will be soon completed by 46% of the respondents in the next two years. This technology assists for the generation of automated outbound messages based on clinical protocols. For example, chronic care patients might be reminded to schedule an appointment with their provider after a certain period of time has passed.

Market Growth

The rising incidence of chronic diseases will have a significant impact on the population health management market, which will drive the market growth. Increasing geriatric population also affects the incidence of chronic illnesses. Such chronic diseases can often deteriorate the body, thus creating a need for managing health in appropriate way. Further, technological advancements also propel the market growth. Strategic collaborations among firms also accelerate product innovation, which foresees promising growth of market dimensions.

Regional Analysis

Among the regions, North America is seen to hold a strong market place, grabbing a large market share of 46.2% in 2023. This dominance is based on the fact that the region is leveraged with advanced technology in population health solutions, the integration of high level software and data analytics, and the sustenance of key market players planning the product growth strategies.

Furthermore, the improvement of healthcare infrastructure, increase prevalence of chronic diseases and rising healthcare expenditure leads Asia-Pacific region to hold a fastest growing market.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2023) USD 31.7 Billion Forecast Revenue 2033 USD 118.6 Billion CAGR (2024 to 2033) 14.1% North America market share 46.2% Base Year 2023 Historic Period 2018 to 2022 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033

Market Drivers

Increase pervasiveness of cardiac, neurological and chronic illnesses are the major driving factors for enhancing the population health management market size. More the number of patients suffering from these diseases more is the need to monitor, treat and maintain the patient’s data using PHM. In addition to this, the increasing number of investments in healthcare leads to introduction of health information technology. Hence, these factors working in coordination to manage health of the population, drive the growth of the market substantially.

Market Restraint

The technique of managing the health of population by means of health information technology requires professional skill and related knowledge. Unfortunately, the lack of data management skills and professional analysts is projected to hamper the market of PHM. In addition to this, the cost of operating room equipment is high, hence low income countries find it difficult to follow the treatment entirely, impeding the PHM market shares.

Opportunities

The use of advanced analytics and predictive modelling technology by the healthcare companies to treat each patient individually, leads to the best possible outcomes. This analysis has catered to treat several serious diseases including cancer. The implementation of government initiatives and advancing technology provides extensive opportunities for the market growth. Moreover, the growing number of new entrants and increasing focus on value based medicines, provides lucrative opportunities for expanding the PHM market.

Report Segmentation of the Population Healthcare Management Market

By Product Analysis

As far as product is considered, the PHM market is segmented into software and services. The service category dominates the PHM market, holding a large market share of 57.05% For the purpose of data evaluation many hospitals and healthcare providers prefer internal systems rather than relying on outside parties. Hence, the growing need for integrated healthcare systems drives the service segment in 2023.

By Delivery Mode Analysis

With respect to delivery mode, the market is fragmented into on premise and cloud services. Owing to the rising need for customized solutions, minimal risk of data rupture and the ability for existing server usage, the on premise segment dominates the PHM market by grabbing a large market share of 63.1%.

By End User Analysis

Depending upon end use, the market is bifurcated into healthcare providers and healthcare payers. By virtue of growing demand for healthcare solutions for clinical outcome improvisation, management of disease and reduction of healthcare cost, the healthcare provider segment dominated the market in 2023. Hence, the segment is accounted to hold a large market share of 69.9% and reach the highest CAGR.

Impact of macroeconomic factor

The impact of inflation on the broader economy has driven up input costs in healthcare significantly. Moreover, the likelihood of continued labor shortages in healthcare, even as demand for services continues to rise, means that higher inflation could persist. The annual US national health expenditure is likely to be $370 billion higher by 2027 due to the impact of inflation compared with pre-pandemic projections.

Recent Development of the Population Health Management Market

In June 2022: In order to gain entire operational efficiency and improve patient communication in more than 30 locations of the nonprofit healthcare organization, Withiam Health Services(US) partnered with eClinical Works(US).

In order to gain entire operational efficiency and improve patient communication in more than 30 locations of the nonprofit healthcare organization, Withiam Health Services(US) partnered with eClinical Works(US). In september 2022: A partnership between i2i Population Health(US) and Tennesse Primary Care Association(US) led the i2i PRiZiM network PHM platform to share best practices and improve care through their Centre for Quality in Community Health(CQCH).

Market Segmentation

By Product

Software

Services

By Delivery Mode

On Premise

Cloud services

By End-User

Healthcare providers

Healthcare payers

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

The UK

Spain

Italy

Russia

Netherland

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

New Zealand

Singapore

Thailand

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape

The major key players develop several marketing strategies such as invest significant amounts for development of new products and platforms with more improvisation and advancement in order to stand their product in the existing market. Additionally, the partnerships between the companies to bring out customized solutions for the problems is the major strategy for the excellence of PHM market.

Listed below are some of the major players in PHM market:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc

McKesson Corporation

Cerner Corporation

Conifer Health Solutions LLC

eClinicalWorks

Enli Health Intelligence (US)

UnitedHealth Group

IBM Corporation

Conifer Health Solutions (US)

Health Catalyst, Inc.

Nextgen Healthcare

HealthEC LLC

Color Health, Inc

Athenahealth, Inc.

