Global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market Research Report 2024-2033: Market Benefits from Convenient Home Testing Trend, Rising Diabetes Cases Drive Innovations, Point-of-Care Gains Momentum

The hemoglobin a1c testing devices market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $1.73 billion in 2023 to $1.93 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The hemoglobin a1c testing devices market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.94 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%.

The expansion observed during the historical period can be credited to comprehensive diabetes management initiatives, ongoing innovation, enhancements in healthcare infrastructure, the adoption of preventive healthcare practices, and the prevailing trend of home healthcare.



The anticipated growth in the forecast period can be ascribed to the expansion of point-of-care testing, the rise in home testing and self-monitoring, a heightened focus on preventive healthcare, the growing aging population, and the expansion of healthcare accessibility. Key trends expected in the forecast period encompass continuous innovation and cost efficiency, an escalating prevalence of diabetes, a shift towards point-of-care testing, technological advancements, and the increasing prominence of home healthcare and self-monitoring.



The hemoglobin A1c testing devices market is anticipated to witness growth driven by the increasing prevalence of diabetes. Diabetes, a chronic metabolic disorder causing elevated blood glucose levels, necessitates effective monitoring and management. Hemoglobin A1c testing provides valuable information on average blood glucose levels, aiding in the diagnosis of type 2 diabetes, pre-diabetes, and diabetes management.

Notably, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2022 revealed that approximately 37.3 million people, equivalent to 11.3% of the United States population, were affected by diabetes. Globally, the International Diabetes Federation reported around 537 million adults with diabetes in December 2021, with three out of four cases concentrated in low- and middle-income countries. The escalating number of diabetes cases underscores the driving force behind the growth of the hemoglobin A1c testing devices market.



The growth of the hemoglobin A1c testing devices market is poised to benefit from the easy accessibility of point-of-care (POC) tests. Point-of-care testing involves conducting analyses at the patient's location, streamlining the diagnostic process. The convenience of POC tests enhances patient satisfaction by minimizing wait times for results.

Portable hemoglobin A1c testing devices, categorized as POC tests, offer quick and accurate results in diverse settings, including medical offices, pharmacies, and homes. The World Health Organization (WHO) emphasizes the simplicity and accessibility of POC diagnostics, making them usable not only by laboratory professionals but also by other healthcare practitioners with basic training. Thus, the widespread availability of point-of-care tests is expected to be a driving force for the hemoglobin A1c testing devices market.



A prominent trend in the hemoglobin A1c testing devices market involves product innovations by major companies seeking to strengthen their market position. For instance, Trivitron Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., an India-based medical device company, introduced NANO H5 and NANO H110 in June 2021. These advanced diagnostic solutions, based on HPLC technology, deliver HbA1c results within 130 seconds.

NANO H5 and NANO H110 are compact, automated HPLC analyzers utilizing ion exchange liquid chromatography to quantitatively determine glycated hemoglobin in human whole blood samples. The devices offer efficiency in processing varying sample sizes, catering to the needs of medium to large laboratories.



The integration of microfluidic immunofluorescence tests for hemoglobin A1c represents a strategic focus for major companies in the market. Microfluidic immunofluorescence (MIF) combines microfluidics and immunofluorescence principles to detect and quantify biomarkers in biological samples. LumiraDx Limited, a London-based diagnostics company, achieved CE Marking for its HbA1c test in May 2022.

Utilized with the LumiraDx Platform, this test provides rapid results in under seven minutes, facilitating the monitoring of diabetic patients and the swift screening of individuals at risk. This integration of advanced technology underscores the commitment to innovation in the hemoglobin A1c testing devices market.



In October 2021, Tosoh Bioscience LLC, a US-based company specializing in liquid chromatography products, including Ion-Exchange HPLC HbA1c analyzers, acquired Semba Biosciences Inc for an undisclosed amount. This strategic acquisition aims to enhance Tosoh Bioscience LLC's portfolio in the bio-purification segment and consolidate its competitive position in the chromatography market. Semba Biosciences Inc, a US-based life science company, operates in capillary electrophoresis technology-based HbA1c testing devices, contributing to the expansion of Tosoh Bioscience LLC's offerings.

Two primary types of hemoglobin A1c testing devices exist, benchtop devices and handheld devices. Benchtop devices are designed for convenient usage on a laboratory workbench. Employed in laboratories to assess blood sugar levels in patients, benchtop hemoglobin A1c testing devices make use of various technologies such as ion exchange HPLC, immunoassay, boronate affinity chromatography, direct enzymatic assay, and others. These technologies find application in hospitals, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and laboratory testing.



North America was the largest region in the hemoglobin A1c testing devices market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the hemoglobin A1c testing devices market during the forecast period. The countries covered in the hemoglobin a1c testing devices market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.



