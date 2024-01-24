Fuel Cell Vehicle Global Market Report 2024: Net-Zero Emission Goals Drive Adoption with Major Companies Paving the Way with Flex-Fuel Technology - Forecasts to 2028 and 2033

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fuel Cell Vehicle Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The fuel cell vehicle market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $1.43 billion in 2023 to $2.17 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 52.2%. The fuel cell vehicle market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $10.56 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 48.5%.

The historical growth in this sector can be credited to several factors, including worldwide apprehensions regarding air quality, corporate endeavors toward sustainability, governmental incentives and subsidies, rising consumer interest in clean transportation options, as well as the implementation of demonstration projects and pilot programs showcasing the viability of fuel cell vehicles.



Anticipated growth in the upcoming period is expected to result from various factors, including reductions in fuel cell system costs, advancements in hydrogen production technologies, heightened investments in research and development, a focus on developing long-range fuel cell vehicles, and the integration of fuel cell vehicles into public transportation systems.

Key trends projected for this period encompass advancements in fuel cell technology, an upsurge in global collaborations within the industry, the integration of fuel cell vehicles with renewable energy sources, innovations in hydrogen storage methodologies, and the establishment of technological collaborations and partnerships aimed at furthering the development and adoption of fuel cell vehicles.



The fuel-cell vehicle market is anticipated to experience significant growth, driven by the increased demand for fuel-efficient, high-performance, and low-emission cars. Electric vehicles (EVs) have gained prominence, propelled by the growing emphasis on fuel efficiency, high performance, and low emissions, particularly in the context of aspirations for net-zero emissions and defense against COVID-19.

EVs and hybrid vehicles, known for their environmental friendliness and efficiency compared to traditional combustion-powered engines, are experiencing widespread adoption. According to the Global EV Outlook 2022 report, electric vehicle sales doubled from the previous year in 2021, reaching a new high of 6.6 million units, with global electric car sales reaching 6,600,000 units, a significant increase from 2,980,000 units in the previous year. This surge in demand for fuel-efficient and low-emission vehicles is a key driver for the growth of the fuel-cell vehicle market.



The growth of the fuel cell vehicle market is also expected to be propelled by the increasing personal disposable income of consumers. Personal disposable income, representing the amount available for spending or saving after taxes and other obligatory deductions, influences the adoption of fuel cell vehicles.

Higher disposable incomes empower consumers to afford premium-priced fuel cell vehicles, contributing to market growth. For example, in August 2023, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported a slight increase of $7.3 billion (less than 0.1 percent) in disposable personal income in the United States. The growing personal disposable income is therefore a driving force behind the expansion of the fuel cell vehicle market.



Technological advancement emerges as a key trend in the fuel cell vehicle market, with major companies focusing on developing new technologies to enhance the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of fuel cells. For instance, in July 2021, Hyzon Motors Inc., a US-based supplier of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell-powered heavy vehicles, introduced new onboard hydrogen storage system technology. This technology is designed to reduce the weight and manufacturing cost of commercial vehicles powered by Hyzon's hydrogen fuel cells.

The storage system achieves a 43% reduction in overall weight, a 52% decrease in storage system costs, and a 75% reduction in the number of required manufacturing components for a single-rack system with the capacity to store five hydrogen cylinders. The modular architecture allows for configuration adjustments, accommodating a configurable number of hydrogen tanks, offering flexibility and cost-effectiveness. This technological innovation contributes to the overall growth and advancement of the fuel cell vehicle market.



Major companies in the fuel cell vehicle market are strategically developing modified engines with flex-fuel technology to enhance profitability and meet evolving market demands. Modified engines, in this context, refer to internal combustion engines that have undergone alterations or customization from their original factory specifications, aiming to improve performance, power output, or other characteristics. For example, in August 2023, Toyota Motor Corporation, a leading Japanese automotive manufacturer, introduced the electrified flex-fuel Innova HyCross car in India.

This vehicle is recognized as the world's first fully ethanol-powered car equipped with a flex-fuel engine. The flex-fuel engine is a modification of the standard 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine found in the Innova HyCross hybrid MPV. This engine runs on E85 fuel, a blend consisting of 85% ethanol and 15% gasoline. The Innova HyCross flex-fuel model, featuring a modified engine, is expected to deliver a fuel economy up to 30% better than the standard hybrid version due to its utilization of E85 fuel. Additionally, this flex-fuel vehicle incorporates a self-charging lithium-ion battery that can power the vehicle in electric mode, offering a more environmentally friendly and fuel-efficient transportation option.



North America was the largest region in the fuel cell vehicle market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the fuel cell vehicle market during the forecast period. The countries covered in the fuel cell vehicle market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Characteristics



3. Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Trends and Strategies



4. Fuel Cell Vehicle Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. Impact of High Inflation on the Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact on the Market

4.3. COVID-19 Impact on the Market



5. Global Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Drivers and Restraints

5.1.1. Drivers of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints of the Market

5.2. Global Fuel Cell Vehicle Historic Market Size and Growth, 2018-2023, Value ($ Billion)

5.3. Global Fuel Cell Vehicle Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2023-2028, 2033F, Value ($ Billion)



6. Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Fuel Cell Vehicle Market, Segmentation by Vehicle Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

6.2. Global Fuel Cell Vehicle Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFC)

Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFC)

Direct Methanol Fuel Cells (DMFC)

Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells (PAFC)

Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells (MCFC)

6.3. Global Fuel Cell Vehicle Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Private

Commercial

7. Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Fuel Cell Vehicle Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Fuel Cell Vehicle Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Toyota Motor Corporation

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Hyundai Motor Company

Volvo AB

General Motors

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft AG

Audi AG

Ford Motor Company

Ballard Power System Inc.

Nikola Corporation

SAIC Motor Corporation Limited

Mercedes-Benz Group

Maschinenfabrik Augsburg-Nurnberg Societas Europaea

Plug Power Inc

Bloom Energy Corporation

Daimler Truck

Beiqi Foton Motor Co. Ltd.

Dayu Automobile Trading

Dongfeng Motor Corporation

Great Wall Motor

Hyzon Motors

Riversimple

Symbio.one

Tata Motors

VDL Bus & Coach

Wrightbus

Yutong Group

Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH

PowerCell Sweden AB

Intelligent Energy

ITM Power

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n3mmih

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.