WAVE Charging Sets Industry Milestone with First-Ever OEM-Approved Commercial Wireless Charging Integration in Kenworth's Class 6 Electric Trucks

Salt Lake City, UT, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WAVE Charging, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) and developer of high-power, wireless inductive charging solutions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles proudly announces a groundbreaking achievement in the commercial EV industry. The company has successfully integrated its high-power wireless charging technology into Kenworth's Class 6 electric trucks, specifically the K270E and K370E models, marking the first OEM-approved high-power wireless charging integration of its kind.

This milestone is the result of six months of collaborative engineering efforts between WAVE Charging, Kenworth, Dana Incorporated, and Inland Kenworth, showcasing the commitment to innovation and pushing the boundaries of electric vehicle technology.



What sets this apart?

WAVE Charging's OEM-approved wireless charging opens up new possibilities for the industry and businesses:



1. Real-world Approved Integration: This integration is already in use with a major logistics customer in a commercial proof of concept project, demonstrating its practicality and effectiveness in real-world applications.



2. Strategic Differentiator: At scale, Kenworth and its dealers could have the opportunity to differentiate themselves in the market by promoting trucks as "wireless-charging ready." This potentially creates a unique selling point, attracting customers interested in cutting-edge and convenient charging solutions and perpetual vehicle operations.



3. Warranty Assurance: Unlike non-approved aftermarket additions that risk voiding warranties, WAVE Charging's integration is approved by both the OEM, Kenworth, and their systems provider, Dana. This ensures that customers can benefit from wireless charging without potentially compromising the warranty on their vehicles.



4. Potential for Factory Installation: The integration paves the way for the possibility of Kenworth offering wireless charging as a factory option for their trucks. This could potentially revolutionize how electric trucks are configured and ordered.

"Our collaboration with Kenworth, Dana, and Inland Kenworth represents a significant leap forward in the commercial EV landscape. Being the first to receive OEM approval for high-power wireless charging integration is a testament to WAVE Charging's dedication to driving innovation. This achievement not only solidifies our position as market leaders but also sets a new standard for the industry. We are excited about the possibilities this opens up for OEMs, dealers, and logistics companies seeking cutting-edge solutions." – Robin Mackie, Chief Operating Officer of Ideanomics, WAVE Charging’s parent company.

WAVE Charging continues to lead the way in shaping the future of electric mobility, with a focus on sustainable and convenient charging solutions for commercial electric vehicles.





About WAVE Charging

Founded in 2011, with systems available from 125kW through to ultra-high power, WAVE delivers made-in-America wireless EV charging systems for the commercial fleet sector. With a global-leading number of high-power, rigorously proven inductive charging systems deployed, WAVE provides commercial fleet operators with a faster, easier, and future-proof way to extend the range of medium- and heavy-duty electric vehicles which avoid the hassle and inefficiency of operations experienced with cable and pantograph charging systems. Learn more at www.wavecharging.com.





About Ideanomics

Ideanomics is a global group with a simple mission: accelerating the commercial adoption of electric vehicles. By bringing together vehicles, charging and financing solutions under one roof, we are the one-stop partner needed to simplify the transition to and operation of any EV fleet. To keep up with Ideanomics, please follow the company on social @ideanomicshq or visit www.ideanomics.com.





About Dana Incorporated

Dana (NYSE:DAN) is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions. Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $10.2 billion in 2022 with 42,000 people in 31 countries across six continents. With a history dating to 1904, Dana was named among the "World's Most Ethical Companies" for 2023 by Ethisphere and as one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2023" by Newsweek. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.





About Kenworth

Kenworth Truck Company, founded in 1923, is the manufacturer of The World’s Best® heavy and medium duty trucks. Throughout 2023, Kenworth is celebrating its historic 100th anniversary. To learn more about the 100th anniversary celebration visit www.Kenworth100.com. Kenworth is “Driving the Next 100 Years.” Kenworth’s Internet home page is at www.kenworth.com. Kenworth is a PACCAR company.





