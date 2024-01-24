Flame Resistant Fabrics Market revenue to hit USD 7 Billion by 2035, says Research Nester

New York, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global flame-resistant fabrics market size is slated to expand at ~6% CAGR between 2023 and 2035. The market is poised to garner a revenue of USD 7 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of ~USD 3 billion in the year 2022.The expansion is attributable to the rising production of automobiles across the globe. For instance, more than 85 million motor vehicles will be produced globally in 2022. This has increased the demand for fire-resistant fabrics. Most interior textiles used in cars, including seat covers, are laminated with flame-retardant polyester fiber to provide exceptional safety when an automobile catches fire.

Moreover, in the automotive industry, flame-retardant materials are especially important because manufacturers must use materials that can withstand high temperatures, and fire and wear and tear while still adhering to the strict manufacturing standards.

Growing Construction Industry to Boost Market Growth

It is anticipated that between 2020 and 2030, the global construction sector is anticipated to have double in size owing to increased government spending on infrastructure, population growth, expanding urbanization in emerging nations, and the desire to live in a more sustainable environment. The size of the world construction market was over USD 8 trillion in 2022 and is expected to grow to around USD 16 trillion by 2029.

Although the building sector has always faced several risks, an increasing number of construction site fires are gaining notice as numerous fires occur annually in buildings undergoing renovation and on construction sites due to the combination of fuel supplies and ignition which can lead to severe or even fatalities injuries, and major structural damage, hence while organizing and overseeing construction projects, fire safety measures such as fire protective clothing must come first. For instance, firefighters in the United States responded to over 10 fires per day on average at structures that were still under construction between 2016 and 2020.

Flame Resistant Fabrics Market: Regional Overview

The market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Growing Chemical Industry to Drive the Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

The flame-resistant fabrics market in Asia Pacific region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035. Among the industries with the fastest rate of advancement in the world is the chemicals sector in India which is quite varied, and has become a favored location for the production of specialty chemicals for both local and international markets. For instance, by 2025, the Indian chemical sector is projected to generate around USD 303 billion. Moreover, the specialty chemicals market accounts for more than 20% of the country's total chemicals and petrochemicals market. The worst chemical (industrial) accident such as fire, explosion, and toxic discharge dangers has occurred in India and continue to occur which has prompted the use of fire-resistant apparel to prevent severe injuries. Additionally, Japan is prone to natural calamities like earthquakes, typhoons, and volcanic eruptions, which may drive the demand for fire-resistant fabrics as a safety measure. More than 185 persons are thought to have been reported missing or dead by natural catastrophes in 2021.

Expanding Food & Beverages Industry to Drive the Growth in the North America Region

The North America flame-resistant fabrics market is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035. Among the biggest sectors in the US economy is the food and beverage sector with an approximate value of more than USD 1 trillion, making up over 9% of the U.S. GDP. The food and beverage sectors employ a wide variety of powders, equipment for cooking, refrigeration equipment, and liquids in different amounts, the majority of which are combustible or explosive. For instance, in the US there are more than 5,500 restaurant fires annually, which cause over USD 115 million in property damage, less than five fatalities, and roughly 99 injuries. All these factors necessitate fire-resistant apparel to safeguard workers from many potential risks and problems.

Flame Resistant Fabrics Segmentation by Application

Apparel

Non-Apparel

The apparel segment in flame-resistant fabrics market is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The growth can be attributed to the growing number of fire-related cases. For instance, over 8% of the dangers overall are related to fires. Particularly, in India, more than 24,000 people lose their lives to fires and related causes each year. Generally speaking, flash fires are seen as uncommon occurrences in which workers suffer severe injuries or are rendered unable to escape potentially fatal situations that may lead to third-degree injuries as a result this prompted the usage of apparel, which is specifically composed of flame-resistant fabric, to increase the survival rates of their workers, and give workers enough time to flee and prevent serious injury. Additionally, one of the biggest risks to the petroleum sector is fire which may cause enormous property and fire losses, therefore, it is crucial to wear fire-resistant clothing for oil and gas employees to protect against flash fire threats.

Flame Resistant Fabrics Segmentation by End-User

Industrial

Oil & Gas

Building & Construction

Defense & Public Safety Services

Transportation

The oil & gas segment in flame-resistant fabrics market is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2035. This is largely due to the growing oil production across the globe. For instance, in 2024, the world's production of liquid fuels is expected to rise by more than 0.5 million barrels per day (b/d). Particularly, with a compound annual growth rate of more than 20% between 2016 and 2021, Europe and Russia are expected to have the greatest oil production growth rates globally. The continual production of oil and gas has led to an increase in demand for flame-resistant fabrics which are designed to shield workers as there is always a risk of fire at all phases of operations, including exploration and production.

A few of the well-known indsutry leaders in the global flame-resistant fabrics market that are profiled by Research Nester are DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Huntsman International LLC, Kaneka Corporation, Lenzing AG, Milliken & Company Group, PBI Performance Products, Solvay, Toyobo Co., Ltd., Teijin Aramid B.V., and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Flame-resistant Fabrics Market

LENZING AG, sub-brand TENCEL LUXE for lyocell filament yarn announced that it has observed a five-fold increase in sales in 2021 compared to 2020, and to keep up with the demand, it plans to double its present manufacturing capacity by over 24% in 2022.

Kaneka Corporation partnered with Kashima Antlers F.C. Co., Ltd., to create a sustainable future and foster a positive connection between the environment and people through this partnership.

