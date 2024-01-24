Global Mobile Accessories Market to Surpass 150.95 Billion by 2030 Driven by Increasing Desire for Accessories

Westford,USA, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the global mobile accessories market surge can be attributed to consumers' rising desire for accessories that mirror their unique personal style, provide advanced functionalities, and guarantee the protection of their valuable mobile devices. The global proliferation of smart phones and tablets fuels this growing demand.

The global mobile accessories market is ripe with substantial growth opportunities. In a world where mobile devices have seamlessly integrated into our daily routines, consumers are looking for accessories that complement their gadgets and enhance their overall experience. The advent of cutting-edge technologies such as wireless charging, smart wearables, and augmented reality has ushered in a wave of innovation in the mobile accessories sector.

Offline Segment to Dominate Market due to Surging Demand for High-Value Devices

Offline segment currently stands as the dominant force in the global mobile accessories market, claiming an impressive 69.2% share of the total revenue in 2022. This commanding presence can be attributed to the surging demand for high-value devices such as smart watches and mobile camera lenses. In the case of these premium and specialized mobile gadgets, consumers often prefer to have a hands-on experience before purchasing.

Asia Pacific has emerged as the leader in the global mobile accessories market, securing a commanding share of 46.2%, and it is anticipated to sustain remarkable growth in the predictable future. China is the primary contributor, responsible for an impressive 55.2% of the total revenue 2022 in Asia Pacific.

Online Segment to Witness Significant Growth due to Rising Internet Penetration in Rural Areas

Online segment of the global mobile accessories market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected CAGR of 7.6% in 2022 during the forecast period. This impressive expansion is fueled by key factors, such as the rising internet penetration in rural areas, which has unlocked a previously untapped consumer base.

Middle East and Africa are currently witnessing the swiftest growth in the global mobile accessories market, with its rapid expansion primarily attributed to the rising demand from developing countries, particularly the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. The transformation in the region's lifestyles and the parallel rise in disposable incomes are pivotal factors projected to propel market growth during the forecast period.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the global mobile accessories market has been recently conducted in this report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Global Mobile Accessories market

In 2022, Google LLC made significant strides in tech by introducing its latest offerings at the highly anticipated Made by Event held in New York. The event saw the launch of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones, equipped with the all-new Tensor G2 chip, alongside the unveiling of the Pixel watch. The flagship Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro devices featured a reimagined back camera design, enhancing their photography capabilities. These smartphones sported a sleek, polished aluminum finish accentuated by an aluminum camera bar, embodying a blend of style and functionality.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. recently made an environmentally conscious move by announcing a collaborative partnership with renowned plant-based designer Sean Wotherspoon. The outcome of this collaboration was the introduction of eco-friendly smart phone cases and watch accessories. These device accessories were meticulously sourced from sustainable materials, ensuring 100% recycled content.

Key Questions Answered in the Global Mobile Accessories market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

