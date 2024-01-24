Global $9.55 Bn Workplace Stress Management Markets, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Workplace Stress Management Market Global Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The workplace stress management market has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $9.55 billion in 2023 to $10.57 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The workplace stress management market is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $15.85 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%.

The anticipated expansion in the forecast period can be credited to challenges associated with remote work, the formulation of corporate mental health policies, a heightened emphasis on mental health advocacy, the introduction of tailored stress reduction programs, and prevailing global economic conditions.

Major trends expected in the forecast period encompass the adoption of flexible work arrangements, the introduction of workshops and training for stress reduction, the incorporation of employee assistance programs, a focus on fostering a positive workplace culture, and the acknowledgment of burnout as a significant concern.



The surge in the popularity of yoga is anticipated to drive the growth of the workplace stress management market in the future. Yoga, primarily a spiritual practice, focuses on achieving harmony between the body and mind, relying on a delicate science. Its emphasis on mental and physical relaxation contributes to stress and anxiety reduction.

The physical postures involved in yoga enhance flexibility, relieve tension, and alleviate pain. The integration of yoga into professional workplaces is fostering demand for workplace stress management services. Notably, around 300 million people globally practice yoga, as reported by Yoga Basics, a US-based online resource for yoga. Consequently, the growing popularity of yoga is expected to propel the expansion of the workplace stress management market.



The increasing number of working individuals in developed countries is poised to drive the growth of the workplace stress management market. Working individuals are those actively engaged in employment or labor for livelihood. With the workforce expanding, the prevalence of workplace stress may rise, prompting organizations to invest in stress management programs and solutions.



Technological advancements emerge as a key trend where organizations are increasingly adopting advanced solutions to assist employees in relaxing their minds and effectively managing stress. A notable example is Talkspace, a US-based digital behavioral technology healthcare company, which introduced Talkspace Self-Guided in April 2022.

This suite of offerings for employers is designed to help managers, executives, and teams prioritize mental wellness and emotional intelligence both within and outside the workplace. The single smartphone app, built on attachment therapy principles, provides employees with tried-and-true mental health training accessible anonymously at any time.



Major companies in the workplace stress management market are strategically focusing on the introduction of employee engagement platforms, such as the ASHA platform, to enhance their competitiveness. The ASHA platform serves as a comprehensive employee engagement and wellness solution, aiming to elevate workplace satisfaction and productivity through personalized programs and insights.



North America was the largest region in the workplace stress management share market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The countries covered in the workplace stress management market market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Workplace Stress Management Market Characteristics



3. Workplace Stress Management Market Trends and Strategies



4. Workplace Stress Management Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. Impact of High Inflation on the Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact on the Market

4.3. COVID-19 Impact on the Market



5. Global Workplace Stress Management Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Workplace Stress Management Market Drivers and Restraints

5.1.1. Drivers of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints of the Market

5.2. Global Workplace Stress Management Market Historic Market Size and Growth, 2018-2023, Value ($ Billion)

5.3. Global Workplace Stress Management Market Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2023-2028, 2033F, Value ($ Billion)



6. Workplace Stress Management Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Workplace Stress Management Market, Segmentation by Service, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Stress Assessment

Yoga and Meditation

Resilience Training

Progress Tracking Metrics

Other Services

6.2. Global Workplace Stress Management Market, Segmentation by Delivery Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Individual Counselors

Personal Fitness Trainers

Meditation Specialists

Other Delivery Modes

6.3. Global Workplace Stress Management Market, Segmentation by Activity, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Indoor

Outdoor

6.4. Global Workplace Stress Management Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Large Private Organizations

Mid-Sized Private Organizations

Small Private Organizations

NGO

Public sector

7. Workplace Stress Management Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Workplace Stress Management Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Workplace Stress Management Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

CVS Health Payor Solutions

Fitbit Inc.

Asset Health Inc

ComPsych Corporation

CuraLinc Healthcare LLC

Marino Wellness LLC

Wellness Corporate Solutions LLC

Wellsource Inc.

Sol Wellness LLC

Central Corporate Wellness Pte. Ltd.

Truworth Health Technologies Private Limited

ACAP HealthWorks

Animo B.V.

BHS International Ltd

Canopy Inc.

eMindful Inc.

Happify Health

Headspace Inc.

LifeDojo Inc.

Magellan Health Inc.

Mindario Inc.

SilverCloud Health Limited

Total Brain Limited

Whil Concepts Inc.

Workplace Options LLC

2Morrow Inc.

Audink Inc.

BetterUp Inc.

Castlight Health Inc.

The Cigna Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p95fp5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.