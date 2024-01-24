Disinfectants Market Report 2023: Surge in Global Demand and Advancements in Technology - Long-term Forecasts to 2028 and 2033

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disinfectants Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report reveals that the disinfectants market, valued at $6.84 billion in 2023, is projected to grow further by a CAGR of 10.7%, reaching $7.57 billion in 2024. The global market is poised to expand to $12.35 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 13.0%. In the foreseeable future, trends such as the aging population, higher urbanization rates, and escalations in global health emergencies are expected to steer the market growth.

As the world closely monitors the pulse of the disinfectants market, a significant new report providing comprehensive data on the global market's trajectory has been added to our roster of research publications. This report is pivotal for businesses and stakeholders to grasp the market dynamics and capitalize on future growth opportunities.



An amalgam of factors, including growing awareness of hygiene, regulatory compliance, and the advent of infectious diseases, are attributed to this surge.



The healthcare sector is a pivotal driver of the disinfectants market growth due to its direct association with healthcare spending, which fuels the demand for stringent hygiene standards and disinfection protocols in medical facilities.

Key Market Segments and Trends:

Increasing prevalence of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR).

Adoption of green and sustainable disinfection practices.

The rise of remote disinfection technologies.

Expansion of residential disinfection services.

Regional Analysis and Key Players



The Asia-Pacific region leads the global disinfectants market, with Western Europe following closely. The report articulates the market positions and strategic undertakings of major players such as:

3M Company

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Procter & Gamble

The Clorox Company

Ecolab Inc.

These major entities are innovating in the disinfection space, notably with new airborne sanitization products aimed at addressing airborne pathogens.



The introduction of drone technology to dispense disinfectants efficiently exemplifies how service providers are adopting cutting-edge solutions to stay at the forefront of the industry, ensuring effective and rapid disinfection processes.



Strategic Developments



In a recent strategic development, MicroCare LLC acquired Certol International, signifying the drive for consolidation and expansion within the disinfectant product market.



Disinfectants Market Dynamics:

The impact of hospital-acquired infections on healthcare standards.

The challenged growth in saturated markets of developed economies versus emerging markets.

A deep-dive into the types of disinfectants and their applications across sectors.

The disinfectants market report presents a granular analysis of the industry, future scenario, ongoing trends, and key players, equipping stakeholders with essential insights to navigate the landscape effectively. The anticipated growth in the disinfectants sector represents a considerable opportunity for businesses to align their strategies with the market's burgeoning demand.



