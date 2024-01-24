United States OLINVYK Drug Insight and Market Forecasts, 2019-2032: A Novel G Protein-biased (selective) Mu-opioid Receptor (MOR) Ligand Approved to Manage Acute Pain

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States OLINVYK Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a detailed picture of the OLINVYK for acute pain in the United States for the study period 2019-2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the OLINVYK for acute pain. The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities.

Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the OLINVYK market forecast analysis for acute pain in the US, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in acute pain.



Drug Summary



OLINVYK is a novel G protein-biased (selective) mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand approved in the US to manage acute pain severe enough to require an IV opioid analgesic, and for whom alternative treatments are inadequate. The company announced the commercial launch of OLINVYK February 2021. It is a new chemical entity with a novel mechanism of action at the MOR that enables more selective targeting of newly discovered pathways with the potential for fewer side effects.



OLINVYK Analytical Perspective

In-depth OLINVYK Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of OLINVYK for acute pain in the United States. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2023 to 2032.



OLINVYK Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of OLINVYK for acute pain covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for acute pain is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence OLINVYK dominance.

Other emerging products for acute pain are expected to give tough market competition to OLINVYK and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of OLINVYK in acute pain.

Our in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of OLINVYK from 2023 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the OLINVYK in acute pain.

Key Questions Answered

What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of OLINVYK?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to OLINVYK in acute pain and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the OLINVYK development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to OLINVYK for acute pain?

What is the forecasted market scenario of OLINVYK for acute pain?

What are the forecasted sales of OLINVYK in the United States?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to OLINVYK for acute pain?

Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of acute pain?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. OLINVYK Overview in Acute pain

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Regulatory Milestone

2.4. Other Developmental Activities

2.5. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. OLINVYK Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of OLINVYK in Acute pain

5.2. The United States Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of OLINVYK in the United States for Acute pain



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



