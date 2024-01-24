WEGOVY (Semaglutide): An Analog of the Human Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Hormone - Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecasts to 2032

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "WEGOVY Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a detailed picture of the WEGOVY for osteoarthritis in the 6MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, along with Canada, and Korea for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the WEGOVY for osteoarthritis. The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities.

Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the WEGOVY market forecast analysis for osteoarthritis in the 6MM, along with Canada and Korea, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in osteoarthritis.



WEGOVY (semaglutide) is an analog of the human glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) hormone. It induces weight loss by reducing hunger, increasing the feeling of fullness, helping people eat less, and reducing their calorie intake.

Semaglutide has been approved by the US FDA for chronic weight management in adults with obesity or overweight with at least one weight-related condition (such as high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, or high cholesterol) for use in addition to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity. Currently, the drug is ongoing in a Phase III trial (NCT05064735) for patients affected with obesity and knee osteoarthritis.

This report provides a detailed market assessment of WEGOVY for osteoarthritis in the six major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, along with Canada and Korea. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2024 to 2032.



The report provides the clinical trials information of WEGOVY for osteoarthritis covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



In the coming years, the market scenario for osteoarthritis is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence WEGOVY dominance.

Other emerging products for osteoarthritis are expected to give tough market competition to WEGOVY and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of WEGOVY in osteoarthritis.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of WEGOVY from 2024 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the WEGOVY in osteoarthritis.

