Plamotamab (Previously XmAb13676) Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecasts, 2032: A Tumor-targeted Antibody that Contains Both a CD20 Binding Domain and a Cytotoxic T-cell Binding Domain (CD3)

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plamotamab Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about plamotamab for Diffuse Large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) in the seven major markets.

A detailed picture of the plamotamab for DLBCL in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the plamotamab for DLBCL. The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities.

Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the plamotamab market forecast analysis for DLBCL in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in DLBCL.



Drug Summary



Plamotamab (previously XmAb13676) is a tumor-targeted antibody that contains both a CD20 binding domain and a cytotoxic T-cell binding domain (CD3). Xencor's XmAb Bispecific Fc Domain serves as the scaffold for these two antigen-binding domains and confers long circulating half-life, stability, and ease of manufacture on plamotamab. Engaging CD3 by plamotamab activates T cells for the highly potent and targeted killing of CD20-expressing tumor cells.



Xencor is conducting the Phase II combination study of plamotamab in combination with tafasitamab and lenalidomide in patients with R/R DLBCL.



Plamotamab Analytical Perspective

In-depth Plamotamab Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of plamotamab for Diffuse Large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2028 to 2032.



Plamotamab Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of plamotamab for DLBCL covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for Diffuse Large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence plamotamab dominance.

Other emerging products for DLBCL are expected to give tough market competition to plamotamab and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of plamotamab in DLBCL.

Our in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of plamotamab from 2028 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the plamotamab in DLBCL.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. Plamotamab Overview in DLBCL

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. Plamotamab Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of Plamotamab in DLBCL

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of Plamotamab in the 7MM for DLBCL

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of Plamotamab in the United States for DLBCL

5.3.2. Market Size of Plamotamab in Germany for DLBCL

5.3.3. Market Size of Plamotamab in France for DLBCL

5.3.4. Market Size of Plamotamab in Italy for DLBCL

5.3.5. Market Size of Plamotamab in Spain for DLBCL

5.3.6. Market Size of Plamotamab in the United Kingdom for DLBCL

5.3.7. Market Size of Plamotamab in Japan for DLBCL



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



