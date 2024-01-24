Pixalate’s Q4 2023 Top Grossing Connected TV Apps Based on Global Programmatic Ad Spend on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Samsung Smart TV: Hulu, Pluto TV, Philo Among Top Apps

London, UK, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LONDON, UK, xx January 2024 – Pixalate , the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the Q4 2023 Global Top Grossing Connected TV Apps Benchmark Reports . The report includes estimates on top grossing apps in open programmatic advertising by global region across Roku , Amazon Fire TV , and Samsung Smart TV .

Key Findings: Top Grossing CTV Apps in Q4 2023

On Amazon Fire TV , Hulu generated an estimated $22.6MM in open programmatic ad revenue on traffic from North America in Q4 2023, 4x more than any other app

Q4 2023 Top Grossing CTV Apps in North America

Roku

Hulu: $248.1MM estimated open programmatic ad revenue Pluto TV: $13.7MM estimated open programmatic ad revenue Sling TV: $10.5MM estimated open programmatic ad revenue

Amazon Fire TV

Hulu: $22.6MM estimated open programmatic ad revenue Pluto TV: $5.4MM estimated open programmatic ad revenue Philo: $3.8MM estimated open programmatic ad revenue

Samsung Smart TV

Hulu: $34.6MM estimated open programmatic ad revenue Samsung TV Plus: $8.2MM estimated open programmatic ad revenue Philo: $1.2MM estimated open programmatic ad revenue

Pixalate’s data science team analyzed programmatic advertising activity across more than 300 million CTV devices and billions of ad transactions. Pixalate’s datasets mainly consist of buy-side open auction programmatic traffic sources.

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Top Grossing CTV Apps (the “Report”), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity across CTV in the time period studied.