LANTIDRA (Donislecel) Emerging Drug Insights and Market Forecasts, 2019-2032: A Novel Cellular Therapy Being Evaluated for Use in Brittle Type 1 Diabetes

This "LANTIDRA Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report provides comprehensive insights about LANTIDRA for type 1 diabetes mellitus in the seven major markets. A detailed picture of the LANTIDRA for type 1 diabetes mellitus in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the LANTIDRA for type 1 diabetes mellitus.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the LANTIDRA market forecast analysis for type 1 diabetes mellitus in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in type 1 diabetes mellitus.



LANTIDRA (donislecel) is a novel cellular therapy being evaluated for use in brittle type 1 diabetes through a collaborative effort between CellTrans and the University of Illinois at Chicago. Donislecel is infused into the hepatic portal vein via percutaneous or transvenous transhepatic access, or if these are not feasible, then via laparoscopic or open surgical access. Following the transplant, the patient is monitored for graft function, immunosuppression levels, and safety.



This report provides a detailed market assessment of LANTIDRA for type 1 diabetes mellitus in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2026 to 2032.



The report provides the clinical trials information of LANTIDRA for type 1 diabetes mellitus covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



In the coming years, the market scenario for type 1 diabetes mellitus is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence LANTIDRA dominance.

Other emerging products for type 1 diabetes mellitus are expected to give tough market competition to LANTIDRA and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of LANTIDRA in type 1 diabetes mellitus.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of LANTIDRA from 2026 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the LANTIDRA in type 1 diabetes mellitus.

What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of LANTIDRA?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to LANTIDRA in type 1 diabetes mellitus and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the LANTIDRA development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to LANTIDRA for type 1 diabetes mellitus?

What is the forecasted market scenario of LANTIDRA for type 1 diabetes mellitus?

What are the forecasted sales of LANTIDRA in the seven major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to LANTIDRA for type 1 diabetes mellitus?

Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of type 1 diabetes mellitus?

