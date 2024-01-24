NanoFlu Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecasts, 2019-2023 and 2023-2032: A Nanoparticle Influenza Vaccine Produced in Novavax' SF9 Insect Cell Baculovirus System

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "NanoFlu Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a detailed picture of NanoFlu for seasonal influenza in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the NanoFlu for seasonal influenza.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the NanoFlu market forecast analysis for seasonal influenza in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in seasonal influenza.



Drug Summary



NanoFlu is a quadrivalent recombinant hemagglutinin protein is a nanoparticle influenza vaccine produced in Novavax' SF9 insect cell baculovirus system. NanoFlu uses hemagglutinin, an amino acid protein sequence that is the same as the recommended wild-type circulating virus hemagglutinin sequences and contains Novavax's patented saponin-based Matrix-M adjuvant.

Novavax's patented saponin-based Matrix-M adjuvant has demonstrated a potent and well-tolerated effect by stimulating the entry of antigen-presenting cells into the injection site and enhancing antigen presentation in local lymph nodes, boosting immune response.



Novavax had advanced the NanoFlu program through a Phase III clinical trial, which demonstrated positive topline results and achieved statistical significance in key secondary endpoints. The company has initiated a trial of a combination vaccine consisting of the NanoFlu Program and NVX-CoV2373.



NanoFlu Analytical Perspective

In-depth NanoFlu Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of NanoFlu for seasonal influenza in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2023 to 2032.



NanoFlu Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of NanoFlu for seasonal influenza covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for seasonal influenza is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence NanoFlu dominance.

Other emerging products for seasonal influenza are expected to give tough market competition to NanoFlu and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of NanoFlu in seasonal influenza.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of NanoFlu from 2023 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the NanoFlu in seasonal influenza.

Key Questions

What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of NanoFlu?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to NanoFlu in seasonal influenza and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the NanoFlu development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to NanoFlu for seasonal influenza?

What is the forecasted market scenario of NanoFlu for seasonal influenza?

What are the forecasted sales of NanoFlu in the seven major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to NanoFlu for seasonal influenza?

Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of seasonal influenza?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. NanoFlu Overview in seasonal influenza

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. NanoFlu Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of NanoFlu in seasonal influenza

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of NanoFlu in the 7MM for seasonal influenza

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of NanoFlu in the United States for seasonal influenza

5.3.2. Market Size of NanoFlu in Germany for seasonal influenza

5.3.3. Market Size of NanoFlu in France for seasonal influenza

5.3.4. Market Size of NanoFlu in Italy for seasonal influenza

5.3.5. Market Size of NanoFlu in Spain for seasonal influenza

5.3.6. Market Size of NanoFlu in the United Kingdom for seasonal influenza

5.3.7. Market Size of NanoFlu in Japan for seasonal influenza



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



