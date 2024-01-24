JAKAFI (Ruxolitinib) Emerging Drug Insights and Market Forecasts, 2019-2032: Focus on 7MM - United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, and Japan

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "JAKAFI Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a detailed picture of the JAKAFI for bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the JAKAFI for bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the JAKAFI market forecast analysis for bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome.



Drug Summary



JAKAFI (also known as Ruxolitinib) is an oral kinase inhibitor. It inhibits JAK1 and JAK2, which mediate the signaling of several cytokines and growth factors important for hematopoiesis and immune function. JAK signaling involves the recruitment of STATs (signal transducers and activators of transcription) to cytokine receptors, activation, and subsequent localization of STATs to the nucleus leading to modulation of gene expression.

The drug is indicated for the treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, including primary myelofibrosis, post-polycythemia vera myelofibrosis, and post-essential thrombocythemia myelofibrosis in adults; polycythemia vera in adults who have had an inadequate response to or are intolerant of hydroxyurea; and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease in adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older (Incyte Corporation, 2020).



Currently, studies on ruxolitinib administration in patients with BOS are still in the preliminary stage, with only two published case series, which indicated ruxolitinib is an effective steroid-sparing agent in BOS due to cGVHD. However, the effect of ruxolitinib on pulmonary function, its toxicity profile, and the factors affecting its response have not been fully determined.



JAKAFI Analytical Perspective

In-depth JAKAFI Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of JAKAFI for bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2029 to 2032.



JAKAFI Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of JAKAFI for bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence JAKAFI dominance.

Other emerging products for bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome are expected to give tough market competition to JAKAFI and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of JAKAFI in bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of JAKAFI from 2029 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the JAKAFI in bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome.

Key Questions

What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of JAKAFI?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to JAKAFI in bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the JAKAFI development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to JAKAFI for bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome?

What is the forecasted market scenario of JAKAFI for bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome?

What are the forecasted sales of JAKAFI in the seven major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to JAKAFI for bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome?

Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. JAKAFI Overview in Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



4. JAKAFI Market Assessment

4.1. Market Outlook of JAKAFI in Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome

4.2. 7MM Analysis

4.2.1. Market Size of JAKAFI in the 7MM for Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome

4.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

4.3.1. Market Size of JAKAFI in the United States for Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome

4.3.2. Market Size of JAKAFI in Germany for Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome

4.3.3. Market Size of JAKAFI in France for Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome

4.3.4. Market Size of JAKAFI in Italy for Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome

4.3.5. Market Size of JAKAFI in Spain for Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome

4.3.6. Market Size of JAKAFI in the United Kingdom for Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome

4.3.7. Market Size of JAKAFI in Japan for Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome



5. SWOT Analysis



6. Analysts' Views



