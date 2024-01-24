CRN Recognizes Flexera as a Cloud 100 Company for 2024

ITASCA, Ill., Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera, the company that helps organizations maximize business value from their technology investments, today announced that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Flexera to its annual Cloud 100 list. This list honors the 100 leading cloud companies for 2024 across five key categories: infrastructure, monitoring and management, storage, software, and security.



CRN’s Cloud 100 list spotlights technology suppliers for their commitment to channel partners as well as their demonstrated innovation in cloud-based technology development. This list is the trusted resource for solution providers looking for technology vendors best positioned to support their cloud product and services needs.

CRN chose Flexera because of its unique and pioneering strategy, offering enterprise customers a Hybrid ITAM and FinOps platform through SaaS-based Flexera One . By integrating IT asset management (ITAM) and FinOps, Flexera's clients have reported savings in the tens of millions across on-premises, SaaS, container, and cloud environments. Essential for cost optimization, risk reduction, and informed decision-making, Flexera One delivers unparalleled insight into complex hybrid environments. It supplies actionable intelligence for effective cost management, risk mitigation, and achieving results across the enterprise.

In its overview article summarizing the “Coolest Cloud Monitoring And Management Companies”, CRN reported, “In November, Gartner said that worldwide end-user spending on public cloud services should grow 20.4 percent to $678.8 billion in 2024, up from $563.6 billion in 2023. Organizations deploying generative AI services will look to the public cloud because of the scale of infrastructure required, meaning that cloud providers need to address cost, economics, sovereignty, privacy and sustainability concerns.”

“Flexera continues to be recognized by the industry for its leading Hybrid ITAM and FinOps solution, and we appreciate this recognition from CRN,” said Cyndi Tackett, senior vice president of marketing at Flexera. “Flexera One solutions are built on a set of definitive data, powered by Technopedia, that enable your organization to visualize its Enterprise Technology Blueprint™, detailing the entire hybrid IT estate, including on-premises, SaaS, container, and cloud resources.”

"As migration to the public cloud and cloud-based software accelerates, enterprises increasingly depend on innovative, secure cloud services to harness the cloud’s agility and scalability,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, US Content and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “The companies selected for this year’s Cloud 100 list demonstrate a strong commitment to supporting cloud computing solution providers with leading-edge products and services. Congratulations to those on this year’s list! We look forward to seeing how they propel innovation and channel success in cloud computing throughout the year ahead."

CRN’s Cloud 100 list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN magazine and the Flexera summary is available online at The Coolest Cloud Monitoring And Management Companies Of The 2024 Cloud 100.

Flexera saves customers billions of dollars in wasted technology spend. A pioneer in hybrid ITAM and FinOps, Flexera provides award-winning, data-oriented SaaS solutions for technology value optimization (TVO), enabling IT, finance, procurement and cloud teams to gain deep insights into cost optimization, compliance and risks for each business service. Flexera One solutions are built on a set of definitive customer, supplier and industry data, powered by Technopedia, that enables organizations to visualize their Enterprise Technology Blueprint™ in hybrid environments—from on-premises to SaaS to containers to cloud. More than 50,000 customers subscribe to Flexera’s technology value optimization solutions, delivered by 1,300+ team members worldwide. Learn more at flexera.com .

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

