mRNA-1010 Drug Insights and Market Forecasts, 2019-2023 and 2023-2032: Moderna's First Seasonal Influenza mRNA Vaccine Candidate to Enter the Clinic - Focus on 7 Major Markets

This report provides a detailed picture of the mRNA-1010 for seasonal influenza in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the mRNA-1010 for seasonal influenza.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the mRNA-1010 market forecast analysis for seasonal influenza in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in seasonal influenza.



Drug Summary



mRNA-1010 is Moderna's first seasonal influenza mRNA vaccine candidate to enter the clinic. The mRNA-1010 is a quadrivalent vaccine candidate that encodes for hemagglutinin glycoproteins of the four influenza strains recommended by the WHO for the prevention of influenza, including influenza A/H1N1, A/H3N2, and Influenza B/Yamagata- and B/Victoria-lineages. HA is a major influenza surface glycoprotein considered an important target to generate broad protection against influenza and is the primary target of currently available influenza vaccines.



In December, based on the positive interim results of the Phase I study of the quadrivalent flu vaccine, mRNA-1010, the company announced the successfully boosted titers against all four flu strains in older and younger adults, even at the lowest dose, with no significant safety concerns. These were important milestones toward developing an annual pan-respiratory single-dose booster vaccine adapted to the circulating strains of seasonal influenza, SARS-CoV-2, and RSV.



mRNA-1010 Analytical Perspective

In-depth mRNA-1010 Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of mRNA-1010 for seasonal influenza in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2025 to 2032.



mRNA-1010 Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of mRNA-1010 for seasonal influenza covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for seasonal influenza is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence mRNA-1010 dominance.

Other emerging products for seasonal influenza are expected to give tough market competition to mRNA-1010 and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of mRNA-1010 in seasonal influenza.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of mRNA-1010 from 2025 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the mRNA-1010 in seasonal influenza.

Key Questions

What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of mRNA-1010?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to mRNA-1010 in seasonal influenza and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the mRNA-1010 development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to mRNA-1010 for seasonal influenza?

What is the forecasted market scenario of mRNA-1010 for seasonal influenza?

What are the forecasted sales of mRNA-1010 in the seven major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to mRNA-1010 for seasonal influenza?

Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of seasonal influenza?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. mRNA-1010 Overview in seasonal influenza

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. mRNA-1010 Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of mRNA-1010 in seasonal influenza

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of mRNA-1010 in the 7MM for seasonal influenza

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of mRNA-1010 in the United States for seasonal influenza

5.3.2. Market Size of mRNA-1010 in Germany for seasonal influenza

5.3.3. Market Size of mRNA-1010 in France for seasonal influenza

5.3.4. Market Size of mRNA-1010 in Italy for seasonal influenza

5.3.5. Market Size of mRNA-1010 in Spain for seasonal influenza

5.3.6. Market Size of mRNA-1010 in the United Kingdom for seasonal influenza

5.3.7. Market Size of mRNA-1010 in Japan for seasonal influenza



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



