Global AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Market Size To Exceed USD 21.79 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 7.94%

New York, United States, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Market Size is to Grow from USD 10.15 Billion in 2022 to USD 21.79 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.94% during the projected period.





Electrical devices need power from an external source to operate, and AC-DC power supply adapters are electronic devices that change the frequency, current, and voltage of that power to meet the specification. AC-DC power adapters also serve as a human safety barrier, as DC current is hazardous to the human body. Chargers, which are AC-DC power supply adapters, can be used as an external adapter. Furthermore, by housing the device's power components in an external AC adapter, manufacturers can make it smaller. Because these components are essential in the charging infrastructure of consumer electronic devices, the consumer electronics industry is a major consumer of AC-DC adapters for power. As therefore, these adapters are commonly used with devices such as smartphones, computers, and a wide range of other electronic devices. Adoption of electronic devices has increased dramatically in recent years. Additionally, rising disposable income, which drives affordability, and increased awareness of digital technologies are all driving this growth. Furthermore, the increasing popularity of home and building automation systems is driving up demand for AC-DC power supply adapters. One of the major factors driving market growth is the improved performance of portable consumer electronics and computing devices.

COVID 19 Impact

The pandemic has presented both challenges and opportunities. The pandemic underscored the significance of resilient power infrastructure in supporting essential services and remote working. To ensure uninterrupted power supply, prime vendors recognised the need to invest in dependable electrical systems, including high voltage and current integrated circuits (ICs). This increased emphasis on resilient infrastructure creates opportunities for the market for AC-DC power supply adapters.

Global AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (AC-DC External Plug-in Power Adapter, AC-DC Wall Power Adapter), By Application (Home Appliances, Computer and Laptops, Mobile Phones, Electronics, Automotive, Others), By Industry Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Medical and Healthcare, Military and Aerospace, Industrial, Food and Beverages, Telecommunications, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

The home appliances segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global AC-DC power supply adapter market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global AC-DC power supply adapter market is classified into home appliances, computer and laptops, mobile phones, electronics, automotive and others. Among these, the home appliances segment is expected to hold the largest share of the AC-DC power supply adapter market during the forecast period. To improve device power supply system stability, home appliances require higher power density and control loop response speed. DC power supply is a critical component in ensuring the normal operation of white goods and is critical in ensuring the consistent and secure operation of internet-enabled home appliances.

The consumer electronics segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of vertical industry, the global AC-DC power supply adapter market is segmented into consumer electronics, medical and healthcare, military and aerospace, industrial, food and beverages, telecommunications and others. Among these, the consumer electronics segment is witnessing significant growth over the forecast period. Because AC-DC power adapters are required for charging consumer electronics devices, the consumer electronics industry is a large consumer of these devices. As a result, these adapters are widely used with electronic devices such as cell phones, computers, and a wide range of other devices. The adoption of electronic devices has increased significantly in recent years.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The United States and Canada make up the majority of North America. In terms of overall sales, the US semiconductor industry has maintained its market share leadership for several decades. Smart home device adoption has increased significantly in North America in recent years, ranging from lighting to doorbells and refrigerators. The increased use of smart homes and IoT devices in the region has also increased demand for AC-DC power adapters. Rising energy costs are expected to fuel demand for smart home markets, resulting in widespread adoption of energy-efficient and cost-saving solutions for heating and cooling systems, lighting, and smart outlets. Such an increase in demand for smart home and smart power management devices is expected to drive demand for analogue integrated circuits in the future.

Europe is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. This is due to technological breakthroughs in the AC adapter market, which will increase the use of AC adapters. Furthermore, Germany dominated the AC-DC Power Supply Adapter market, while the UK AC-DC Power Supply Adapter market was the fastest growing in the European region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Market Rohde & Schwarz, B&K Precision Corporation, Itech Electronic Co., Ltd., Kikusui Electronics Corp, Good Will Instrument Co., Ltd., Chroma ATE Inc., Delta Electronics, Inc, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Keysight Technologies, Ametek Inc., TEKTRONIX, INC., ETA-USA, and Other Key Vendors.

Recent Market Developments:

In March 2023, Transphorm, Inc.a pioneer and global supplier of high reliability, high performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products, and Weltrend Semiconductor Inc. (TWSE: 2436), the global leader in adapter USB Power Delivery (PD) Controller Integrated Circuits (ICs), announced the release of their first GaN System-in-Package (SiP).

Market Segmentation:

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2032.

AC-DC power supply adapter Market, Type Analysis

AC-DC External Plug-in Power Adapter

AC-DC Wall Power Adapter

AC-DC power supply adapter Market, Application Analysis

Home Appliances

Computer and Laptops

Mobile Phones

Electronics

Automotive

Others

AC-DC power supply adapter Market, Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

