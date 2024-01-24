Golden Sun Education Group Limited Schedules Press Conference to Announce Strategic Transformation on January 26, 2024, in Wenzhou, Zhejiang Province

Shanghai, China, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Sun Education Group Limited (the “Company” or “Golden Sun”) (Nasdaq: GSUN), a provider of tutorial services in China, today announced that it plans to hold a press conference at 10:00 am Beijing time on January 26, 2024, in the auditorium located on the 3rd Floor of Piaoyi Building, Chongwen Middle School, in the Longwan District, Wenzhou City, Zhejiang Province, China. The Company has invited its management team, local government officials, and media representatives to attend the press conference.



The purpose of the press conference is to officially announce the Company’s strategic transition into the healthcare and wellness industry in China. The management team of the Company will elaborate on related strategic initiatives at the press conference.

About Golden Sun Education Group Limited

Established in 1997 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, Golden Sun Education Group Limited is a provider of tutorial services in China with over twenty years of experience providing educational services that focus on the development of each of its student’s strengths and potential, and the promotion of life-long skills and interests in learning. Golden Sun has three tutorial centers, one educational company that partners with high schools to offer language classes, and one logistics company that provides logistic and consulting services. The tutorial centers of Golden Sun focus on different groups of targeted students by offering different tutorial programs. For more information, visit the Company’s website at ir.jtyjyjt.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “assesses,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's annual report and other filings with the SEC.

