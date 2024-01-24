Pegargiminase (ADI-PEG 20) Emerging Drug Insights and Market Forecasts, 2019-2023 and 2023-2032: Focus on United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, and Japan

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pegargiminase Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a detailed picture of the pegargiminase for MPM in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the pegargiminase for MPM.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the pegargiminase market forecast analysis for MPM in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in MPM.



Pegargiminase (ADI-PEG 20), a degrading arginine enzyme, is a product of Polaris Pharmaceuticals currently being investigated in the ATOMIC-Meso Phase II/III study (NCT02709512) clinical study. Pegargiminase is administered by intramuscular injection, depleting the external supply of an amino acid called arginine.

The External supply of arginine is critical for the survival of mesothelioma cell lines deficient with an enzyme called ASS1. Depleting the external supply of arginine will lead to the death of cancer cells that are arginine-dependent while leaving the patient's normal cells unharmed and may block the growth of cancer cells that need arginine. Pegargiminase is being developed with pemetrexed and cisplatin to treat advanced MPM patients with low ASS1 expression.



This report provides a detailed market assessment of pegargiminase for malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM) in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2024 to 2032.



The report provides the clinical trials information of pegargiminase for MPM covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



In the coming years, the market scenario for malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM) is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence pegargiminase dominance.

Other emerging products for MPM are expected to give tough market competition to pegargiminase and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of pegargiminase in MPM.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of pegargiminase from 2024 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the pegargiminase in MPM.

