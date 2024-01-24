SURF-201: 0.2% Betamethasone, A Unique and Potent Corticosteroid - Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecasts, 2019-2023 and 2023-2032

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SURF-201 Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about SURF-201 for acute ocular pain (AOP) in the eight major markets. A detailed picture of the SURF-201 for acute ocular pain in the 8MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, Canada and South Korea for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the SURF-201 for acute ocular pain.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the SURF-201 market forecast analysis for acute ocular pain in the 8MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in acute ocular pain.



SURF-201 is 0.2% betamethasone, a unique and potent corticosteroid formulated as a solution in Surface's patented Klarity vehicle and intended to provide improved efficacy and safety compared to currently used corticosteroids. SURF-201 marks the first ophthalmic therapeutic in the United States to utilize betamethasone and the first preservative-free unit dose therapy for treating postoperative pain and inflammation. Recently, a Phase II clinical study was completed by the company. In January 2021, Surface Ophthalmics announced positive topline results from the Phase II trial for SURF-201.



This report provides a detailed market assessment of SURF-201 for acute ocular pain in the eight major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, Canada and South Korea. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2024 to 2032.



The report provides the clinical trials information of SURF-201 for acute ocular pain covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



In the coming years, the market scenario for acute ocular pain is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence SURF-201 dominance.

Other emerging products for acute ocular pain are expected to give tough market competition to SURF-201 and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of SURF-201 in acute ocular pain.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of SURF-201 from 2024 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the SURF-201 in acute ocular pain.

What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of SURF-201?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to SURF-201 in acute ocular pain and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the SURF-201 development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to SURF-201 for acute ocular pain?

What is the forecasted market scenario of SURF-201 for acute ocular pain?

What are the forecasted sales of SURF-201 in the eight major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) and the United Kingdom, Canada and South Korea?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to SURF-201 for acute ocular pain?

Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of acute ocular pain?

