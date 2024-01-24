ONCOS-102: An Oncolytic Adenovirus with an Immune-Stimulating Transgene - Emerging Drug Analysis and Market Forecasts, 2019-2023 and 2023-2032 with Focus on 7 Major Markets

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ONCOS-102 Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about ONCOS-102 for malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM) in the seven major markets. A detailed picture of the ONCOS-102 for MPM in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the ONCOS-102 for MPM.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the ONCOS-102 market forecast analysis for MPM in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in MPM.



Drug Summary



Targovax is developing its lead candidate, ONCOS-102, an oncolytic adenovirus with an immune-stimulating transgene. The company is developing a cancer immunotherapeutic technology with a targeted mechanism of action, making tumors visible to the immune system and educating the immune system to recognize and attack patient-specific tumor cells. The technology is based on adenoviruses engineered to kill tumor cells primarily via activating a systemic, patient-specific antitumor immune response.



In June 2020, Targovax announced encouraging PFS and survival data from Phase I/II clinical trial in ONCOS-102-treated first-line patients of MPM as 31 patients have completed 12 months of follow-up. Mechanistic evidence of profound immune activation in ONCOS-102-treated patients associated with better clinical outcomes and Immune activation data provides a clear scientific rationale for anti-PD1/L1 checkpoint inhibitor combination in an upcoming trial in first-line mesothelioma.



ONCOS-102 Analytical Perspective

In-depth ONCOS-102 Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of ONCOS-102 for malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM) in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2025 to 2032.



ONCOS-102 Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of ONCOS-102 for MPM covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM) is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence ONCOS-102 dominance.

Other emerging products for MPM are expected to give tough market competition to ONCOS-102 and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of ONCOS-102 in MPM.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of ONCOS-102 from 2025 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the ONCOS-102 in MPM.

Key Questions

What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of ONCOS-102?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to ONCOS-102 in malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM) and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the ONCOS-102 development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to ONCOS-102 for MPM?

What is the forecasted market scenario of ONCOS-102 for MPM?

What are the forecasted sales of ONCOS-102 in the seven major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to ONCOS-102 for MPM?

Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of MPM?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. ONCOS-102 Overview in MPM

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. ONCOS-102 Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of ONCOS-102 in MPM

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of ONCOS-102 in the 7MM for MPM

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of ONCOS-102 in the United States for MPM

5.3.2. Market Size of ONCOS-102 in Germany for MPM

5.3.3. Market Size of ONCOS-102 in France for MPM

5.3.4. Market Size of ONCOS-102 in Italy for MPM

5.3.5. Market Size of ONCOS-102 in Spain for MPM

5.3.6. Market Size of ONCOS-102 in the United Kingdom for MPM

5.3.7. Market Size of ONCOS-102 in Japan for MPM



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4yi5ts

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.