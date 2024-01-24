K-321 (Ripasudil) for Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy (FECD): Emerging Drug Insights and Market Forecasts, 2019-2023 and 2023-2032

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "K-321 Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about K-321 for Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy (FECD) in the seven major markets. A detailed picture of the K-321 for FECD in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the K-321 for FECD.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the K-321 market forecast analysis for FECD in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in FECD.



Drug Summary



K-321 (Ripasudil), being developed by Kowa Pharmaceuticals, is a rho-kinase inhibitor that lowers intraocular pressure (IOP) by increasing conventional aqueous outflow. Rho-associated protein kinase (ROCK) is a protein that regulates the shape and movement of cells in several tissues, including the eye.



ROCK inhibitors lower IOP by depolymerizing intracellular actin in the conventional outflow tissues: the Trabecular Meshwork (TM) and Schlemm's canal (SC). Furthermore, ROCK inhibitors suppress extracellular matrix production by TM cells, representing a potential alternative to lowering IOP.



K-321 Analytical Perspective

In-depth K-321 Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of K-321 for Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy (FECD) in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2025 to 2032.



K-321 Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of K-321 for FECD covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy (FECD) is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence K-321 dominance.

Other emerging products for FECD are expected to give tough market competition to K-321 and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of K-321 in FECD.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of K-321 from 2025 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the K-321 in FECD.

Key Questions

What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of K-321?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to K-321 in Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy (FECD) and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the K-321 development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to K-321 for FECD?

What is the forecasted market scenario of K-321 for FECD?

What are the forecasted sales of K-321 in the seven major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to K-321 for FECD?

Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of FECD?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. K-321 Overview in FECD

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. K-321 Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of K-321 in FECD

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of K-321 in the 7MM for FECD

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of K-321 in the United States for FECD

5.3.2. Market Size of K-321 in Germany for FECD

5.3.3. Market Size of K-321 in France for FECD

5.3.4. Market Size of K-321 in Italy for FECD

5.3.5. Market Size of K-321 in Spain for FECD

5.3.6. Market Size of K-321 in the United Kingdom for FECD

5.3.7. Market Size of K-321 in Japan for FECD



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nzfwkw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.