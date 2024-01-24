Dog Collars, Leashes & Harnesses Market Set to Reach US$ 9.51 Billion by 2030 with an 8.2% CAGR | Persistence Market Research

New York, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dog collars, leashes & harnesses market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% and thereby increase from a value of US$5.47 Bn in 2023 to US$ 9.51 Bn by the end of 2030.

Harnesses, leashes, and dog collars are essential tools for pet owners to guide and control their dogs. Dog collars, worn around the neck, often carry identification badges. Leashes, attached to collars, help owners manage their dogs during outings. Unlike collars, harnesses distribute pressure across the shoulders and torso. These accessories serve practical purposes by enhancing control and security while expressing individuality through various designs and materials, ensuring the comfort and well-being of both pets and owners.

Several factors drive the global market for dog collars, leashes, and harnesses. The growing number of pet owners, influenced by changing lifestyles and higher incomes, fuels the demand for pet care products. Increased awareness of pet well-being and safety encourages the use of high-quality accessories. Innovations in materials and designs cater to diverse consumer preferences. The availability of e-commerce platforms makes it easier to purchase pet products, contributing to market expansion. Additionally, the trend of viewing pets as family members and the focus on humanizing pets drive continuous market growth and product diversification.



Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 US$ 5.47 Bn Estimated Revenue 2030 US$ 9.51 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 8.2% Forecast Period 2023-2030 No. of Pages 158 Pages Market Segmentation By Dog Collar, Dog Leash, Dog Harness, Material Type, Distribution Channel, Region Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, The Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Co-Leash

Mendota Pet

Coastal Pet Products Inc.

Ruff Wear Inc.

Bingin Dog

Pets Empire

PetsUp

Hunter Pet Store

Link AKC



Market Growth Factors and Restraints



Dog collars, leashes, and harnesses are essential for dog owners, driving the growth of a global market. These accessories, made from materials like nylon and leather, aim to facilitate dog identification, walking, and training while ensuring convenience for both dogs and their owners.

The growth of the market is fuelled by technological advancements, with smart collars incorporating GPS for tracking and audio systems for remote communication. The rise of e-commerce has further boosted demand, providing opportunities for manufacturers to reach a diverse customer base online.

However, factors restraining market growth include the costs associated with dog ownership, potentially discouraging prospective owners. Additionally, the cultural and socioeconomic factors affecting the North American market, including a high number of stray dogs, impact the evolution of the industry. Nevertheless, the increasing dog population and the desire for better monitoring and fashionable, technology-enhanced collars are expected to drive future market growth. In the United States alone, with an estimated 79 million dogs, the demand for dog collars, leashes, and harnesses remains strong.



Market Segmentation:



The flat and rolled collars segment is expected to dominate the market for dog collars, leashes, and harnesses, mainly due to their user-friendly design and comfort, making them popular among pet owners. On the other hand, electronic collars are projected to grow rapidly, driven by technological advancements and the increasing demand for training aids with remote-controlled features and various training modes.

Standard tether leashes are anticipated to have the largest market share, favored for their simple design, durability, and ease of use during outdoor activities. Retractable leashes, offering greater flexibility during excursions, are expected to experience the fastest growth due to the rising demand for adjustable components that allow dogs to explore while maintaining control.

Back-clip harnesses are predicted to dominate the market, distributing pressure effectively across the dog's back and torso, providing comfort and user-friendliness. Conversely, front-clip harnesses are projected to grow rapidly, offering effective alternatives for training and control during walks by redirecting the dog's focus to the owner.

Nylon-based products are expected to dominate the market, driven by their affordability, versatility, and durability. Neoprene-based products are projected to experience rapid growth due to their water resistance and plush texture, appealing to consumers who prioritize comfort and design for their pets.

Pet stores are anticipated to hold the largest market share, providing a wide range of products and personalized support. However, the online retail sector is expected to grow rapidly, driven by the increasing trend of online purchasing, doorstep delivery convenience, and a vast product selection.

Regional Insights

In North America, a significant portion of the market is expected to be held due to high levels of pet ownership, strong economic conditions, and a cultural inclination towards pet care. The region's emphasis on pet humanization contributes to the demand for premium and customized pet products.

In the Asia-Pacific region, particularly South Asia & Pacific, the market is anticipated to expand at the fastest rate, driven by factors such as increasing pet ownership, changing lifestyles, and a growing middle class with disposable incomes. The evolving cultural attitudes towards pets as family members and the rise of online retail platforms contribute to the demand for dog accessories in the region.

Competitive Intelligence and Business Strategy

Top players in the global market for dog collars, leashes, and harnesses employ smart strategies to maintain and expand their market presence. A key approach involves building a strong presence in retail. Companies like Petco and PetSmart strategically establish many physical stores, ensuring pet owners easy access. This broad reach allows them to serve a diverse customer base, securing market share through convenience and visibility.

Forming partnerships with respected designers and influencers enhances the appeal of products offered by leading players. By connecting their products with influential figures and personalities passionate about animals, these companies build brand loyalty and enhance their public image. Exclusive product launches and limited-edition collections create a sense of exclusivity, sparking consumer interest and establishing a premium market position. Additionally, industry leaders prioritize educating and engaging customers. Providing detailed product information, guides on pet safety, and training advice builds credibility among consumers, positioning them as authorities in the pet care field. Taking a customer-centric approach not only fosters brand loyalty but also attracts potential consumers seeking reliable and informative resources about pet care.



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What are the contributing factors to the market's growth trends? What is the current market size, and how is it expected to change in the upcoming years? What are the key elements exerting influence on the market? How is the Dog Collars, Leashes & Harnesses market segmented, considering types, applications, fuels, or other relevant factors? Who are the major participants in the Dog Collars, Leashes & Harnesses market? What strategies are these players employing to establish a competitive edge? What factors are propelling the expansion of the Dog Collars, Leashes & Harnesses market? Which regions are anticipated to witness notable growth, and what are the driving factors behind it? What recent technological advancements are impacting the Dog Collars, Leashes & Harnesses industry?





