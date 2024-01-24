BREYANZI (Lisocabtagene Maraleucel) Drug Insight and Market Forecasts, 2019-2032: An Investigational CAR-T-cell Therapy Designed to Target CD19 - Focus on 7 Major Markets

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "BREYANZI Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a detailed picture of the BREYANZI for DLBCL in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the BREYANZI for DLBCL.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the BREYANZI market forecast analysis for DLBCL in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in DLBCL.



Drug Summary



BREYANZI (Lisocabtagene maraleucel) is an investigational CAR-T-cell therapy designed to target CD19, a surface glycoprotein expressed during normal B-cell development. Liso-cel CAR-T-cells aim to target and kill non-Hodgkin lymphoma cells through a CAR construct that includes an anti-CD19 single-chain variable fragment (scFv) targeting domain for antigen specificity, a transmembrane domain, a 4-1BB costimulatory domain hypothesized to increase T-cell proliferation and persistence, and a CD3-zeta T-cell activation domain.

The defined composition of liso-cel CAR-positive viable T cells consisting of CD8 and CD4 components may reduce product variability; however, the clinical significance of the defined composition is unknown. Liso-cel was initially developed by Juno Therapeutics; later, Celgene acquired the company in 2018; in 2019, Celgene was acquired by Bristol Myers Squibb.



As per the company 2022, recent corporate presentation, BREYANZI is a best-in-class anti-CD19 with the broadest US 2L LBCL label, and the company anticipates continuing capacity expansion in 2023.



BREYANZI Analytical Perspective

In-depth BREYANZI Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of BREYANZI for Diffuse Large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2023 to 2032.



BREYANZI Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of BREYANZI for DLBCL covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for Diffuse Large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence BREYANZI dominance.

Other emerging products for DLBCL are expected to give tough market competition to BREYANZI and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of BREYANZI in DLBCL.

Our in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of BREYANZI from 2023 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the BREYANZI in DLBCL.

Key Questions Answered

What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of BREYANZI?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to BREYANZI in Diffuse Large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the BREYANZI development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to BREYANZI for DLBCL?

What is the forecasted market scenario of BREYANZI for DLBCL?

What are the forecasted sales of BREYANZI in the seven major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to BREYANZI for DLBCL?

Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of DLBCL?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. BREYANZI Overview in DLBCL

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Regulatory Milestone

2.4. Other Developmental Activities

2.5. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. BREYANZI Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of BREYANZI in DLBCL

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of BREYANZI in the 7MM for DLBCL

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of BREYANZI in the United States for DLBCL

5.3.2. Market Size of BREYANZI in Germany for DLBCL

5.3.3. Market Size of BREYANZI in France for DLBCL

5.3.4. Market Size of BREYANZI in Italy for DLBCL

5.3.5. Market Size of BREYANZI in Spain for DLBCL

5.3.6. Market Size of BREYANZI in the United Kingdom for DLBCL

5.3.7. Market Size of BREYANZI in Japan for DLBCL



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



