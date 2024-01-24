Coveo Announces Winners of the 2023-24 Coveo Relevance Awards

MONTREAL, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coveo (TSX:CVO), a leading provider of enterprise AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences at scale with semantic search, AI recommendations, and GenAI answering, today announced the recipients of this year’s Coveo Relevance Awards. These awards are presented to Coveo customers that are transforming the customer or employee experience with the power of AI using the Coveo platform™. The awards are classified into 4 categories: Pinnacle, Innovators, Impact, and Accelerator Awards.

“Many of our customers deserve a Coveo Relevance Award. After thorough debate and discussion, we’re thrilled to announce the winners of our 2023-24 Relevance Awards,” said Patrick Martin, Chief Customer Officer at Coveo. “Our customers champion the use of AI and continue to innovate across their organizations to maximize outcomes and exceed their customers' expectations with relevance and personalization throughout every digital interaction with their brand. Congratulations to the teams, organizations, and trailblazers for their commitment to delivering unprecedented end-to-end AI experiences.”

The winners of this year’s Coveo Relevance Awards are:

Pinnacle Award: The Pinnacle Award is given to an organization that has shown significant value realization and business benefit for their use of our Generative Answering solution and other use cases of Coveo. This year, Xero won our Pinnacle Award for being the first forward-thinking organization to leverage our Coveo Relevance Generative Answering solution alongside other implementations of Coveo.

Finalists in this category with their own outstanding results include Adobe and Sophos.

Innovators Award: Our Innovators Award winners celebrate Coveo customers who use AI every day to innovate for their customers, partners, and employees – and push their business forward.

Finalists in this category include Plex by Rockwell Automation and Genesys.

Impact Award: Our Impact Award recognizes Coveo customers whose efforts and successes made a clear impact on business outcomes. With tangible results and impressive metrics, they achieved the highest impact on revenue or profitability by deploying Coveo in their employee, customer, and/or commerce experience.

Our finalists in this category include past Relevance Award winners that continue to have outstanding results; F5 and Salesforce for multiple use cases of the Coveo platformTM within their organization.

Accelerator Award: The Accelerator Award commemorates a Coveo partner that exhibited deep knowledge and technical expertise, understands a customers’ business challenges, and clearly delivers value-driven business outcomes. This year, Perficient won our exclusive partner award.

About Coveo

Coveo powers the digital experiences of the world’s most innovative brands serving millions of people and billions of interactions across every digital experience. After a decade of enriching our market-leading platform with forward-thinking global enterprises, we know what it takes to gain a trusted AI-experience advantage.

We strongly believe that the future is business-to-person, that experience is today’s competitive front line, a make or break for every business.

For enterprises to achieve this AI-experience advantage at scale, it is imperative to have an Enterprise Spinal and composable ability to deliver AI semantic search and generative experiences at each customer and employee interaction.

Our single SaaS platform and robust suite of AI & GenAI models are designed to transform the total experience from CX to EX across websites, ecommerce, service, and workplace. Powering individualized, trusted, and connected experiences across every interaction to delight customers and augment employees, and drive superior business outcomes. Our platform is certified ISO 27001, HIPAA compliant, SOC2 compliant, and 99.999% SLA resilient. We are a Salesforce Summit ISV Partner, an SAPⓇ Endorsed App, and an Adobe Gold Partner.

